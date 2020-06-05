What businesses are open in your county? – Up News Info San Francisco

BAY AREA (Up News Info SF) – The coronavirus pandemic has had a devastating impact on businesses across the region, but modifications to state and county health orders have allowed some businesses to reopen. Below is a summary by each county of the types of businesses that have received the green light in the nine counties in the Bay Area, along with links to access additional information.

Businesses listed by county are those that add to the state's established list of essential businesses that have been allowed to operate during the entire shelter-in-place request, including health care facilities, supermarkets, grocery stores, Convenience and farmers markets, pharmacies, banks, laundries, gas stations, auto repair and service shops, and restaurants and other food preparation facilities, but only for takeaways and deliveries.

Alameda County

As of May 18, Alameda County is allowing the reopening of retail stores (only for pickup and / or delivery on the curb or in-store) and manufacturing, logistics and warehousing companies authorized to operate under the Sheet of the State's Resilience Route. Outdoor construction and landscaping companies were already able to operate under a previous modification.

Starting May 25, health officials announced that the opening of retail stores expanded to allow customers within companies and the reopening of houses of worship to 25 percent capacity or 100 people statewide, But the county has not yet moved forward with those modifications.

Berkeley city

Starting May 18, the City of Berkeley is allowing the reopening of retail stores (only for pickup and / or drop-off at the curb or store), childcare, manufacturing, logistics and warehousing businesses licensed to operate under the state's Resilience Roadmap. Outdoor construction and landscaping companies were already able to operate under a previous modification.

Starting May 25, health officials announced that the opening of retail stores expanded to allow customers within companies and the reopening of houses of worship to 25 percent capacity or 100 people statewide, But the city has yet to move forward with those modifications.

Contra Costa County

Effective May 19, Contra Costa County is allowing reopening of retail stores (only for pickup and / or drop-off at the curb or store), childcare, manufacturing, logistics and warehousing businesses authorized to operate. under the state's Resilience Roadmap. Outdoor construction and landscaping companies were already able to operate under a previous modification.

Starting May 25, health officials announced that the opening of retail stores expanded to allow customers within companies and the reopening of houses of worship to 25 percent capacity or 100 people statewide, But the county has not yet moved forward with those modifications.

Marin county

Beginning May 18, Marin County is allowing the reopening of retail stores (only for pickup and / or drop-off at the curb or store), childcare, manufacturing, logistics and warehousing businesses authorized to operate under the state's Resilience Roadmap. Outdoor construction and landscaping companies were already able to operate under a previous modification.

Starting May 25, health officials announced that the opening of retail stores expanded to allow customers within companies and the reopening of houses of worship to 25 percent capacity or 100 people statewide, But the county has not yet moved forward with those modifications.

Napa county

Health officials announced on May 19 that the state gave them approval to lift COVID-19 restrictions, including shopping malls, restaurants, and schools. Exchanges, residential cleaning and maintenance services, open-air museums and other retail stores were also included, but wineries will remain closed. Businesses can open immediately, while schools can open June 1. All reopens must obey local restrictions on social distancing. Beginning May 8, the county allowed the reopening of retail stores (only for pickup and / or drop-off at the curb or store), childcare, manufacturing, logistics and warehousing businesses authorized to operate under the Worksheet. State Resilience Route. Outdoor construction and landscaping companies were already able to operate under a previous modification.

Beginning May 19, Napa County officials confirmed that the county can move forward with the expanded reopening of Phase 2 for businesses such as destination retail (including open-air shopping malls and exchange meetings) and restaurants for dinner, with modifications. While schools are eligible to reopen June 1 according to the announcement, the Napa County Office of Education said the five school districts would remain closed and that schools would continue distance education programs already established until end of the school year. Starting May 25, health officials announced that the opening of retail stores has expanded allowing customers within companies and the reopening of houses of worship to 25 percent capacity or 100 people statewide.

On May 26, the governor said regions that had made progress with Stage 2 Extended Reopening Certificates could reopen barber shops, hair salons, and shopping malls. The state has released information and guidelines on how those companies should proceed.

San francisco county

Beginning May 18, San Francisco County is allowing reopening of retail stores (only for pickup and / or drop-off at the curb or store), childcare, manufacturing, logistics and warehousing businesses authorized to operate under the state's Resilience Roadmap. Outdoor construction and landscaping companies were already able to operate under a previous modification.

Starting May 25, health officials announced that the opening of retail stores expanded to allow customers within companies and the reopening of houses of worship to 25 percent capacity or 100 people statewide, but the city and the county did not advance with those modifications. On May 28, San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced that the guidelines to be followed for businesses and services with the initial reopening of Phase 2A of child care, open-air botanical gardens and museums will be allowed to from June 1.

San Mateo County

Starting May 18, San Mateo County is reopening retail stores (only for pickup and / or drop-off at the curb or store), childcare, manufacturing, logistics and warehousing businesses authorized to operate. under the state's Resilience Roadmap. Outdoor construction and landscaping companies were already able to operate under a previous modification.

Starting May 25, health officials announced that the opening of retail stores expanded to allow customers within companies and the reopening of houses of worship to 25 percent capacity or 100 people statewide, But the county has not yet moved forward with those modifications.

On May 29, San Mateo County health officials issued a revised coronavirus home stay order that will allow reopening of places of worship, retail stores, and beaches with some restrictions beginning June 1. The county later announced that on June 6, the Shelter-in-Place order would be updated to allow for cookouts and charter boat operations, as well as to amend how many people can attend funerals.

Santa Clara County

Effective May 22, Santa Clara County is allowing reopening of retail stores (pickup and / or drop-off only at the curb or store), childcare, manufacturing, logistics and warehousing businesses authorized to operate under the state's Resilience Roadmap. The county will also allow the reopening of open-air commercial establishments such as open-air museums and botanical gardens on that date. Outdoor construction and landscaping companies were already able to operate under a previous modification.

Starting May 25, health officials announced that the opening of retail stores expanded to allow customers within companies and the reopening of houses of worship to 25 percent capacity or 100 people statewide, But the county has not yet moved forward with those modifications.

Starting June 5, some companies and services may reopen with conditions. These include shopping at stores with adequate social distance, outdoor churches serving up to 25 people, outdoor dining at restaurants, daycare centers, summer programs, and cultural and civic activities.

Solano County

As of May 8, Solano County is allowing the reopening of retail stores (only for pickup and / or drop-off at the curb or store), childcare, pet care, manufacturing, logistics, and business storage authorized to operate under the state Resilience Roadmap. Outdoor construction and landscaping companies were already able to operate under a previous modification.

Beginning May 21, Solano County officials confirmed that the county can move forward with the expanded reopening of Phase 2 for businesses such as destination retail (including open-air shopping centers and exchange meetings) and restaurants for dinner, with modifications. Starting May 25, health officials announced that the opening of retail stores has expanded allowing customers within companies and the reopening of houses of worship to 25 percent capacity or 100 people statewide.

On May 26, the governor said regions that had made progress with Stage 2 Extended Reopening Certificates could reopen barber shops, hair salons, and shopping malls. The state has released information and guidelines on how those companies should proceed.

Sonoma County

As of May 8, Solano County is allowing the reopening of retail stores (only for pickup and / or drop-off at the curb or store), childcare, pet care, manufacturing, logistics, and business storage authorized to operate under the state Resilience Roadmap. As of May 12, Solano County is allowing the reopening of outdoor commercial establishments, such as open-air museums, botanical gardens, car washes, and dog-walking services, as well as allowing offices where reopening is not possible. telecommuting. Outdoor construction and landscaping companies were already able to operate under a previous modification.

Beginning May 22, Sonoma County officials confirmed that the county can move forward with the expanded reopening of Phase 2 for businesses such as destination retail (including open-air shopping malls and exchange meetings) and restaurants for dinner, with modifications. While the announcement also mentioned the reopening of schools, the Sonoma County Office of Education had previously announced that county schools would continue distance education until the end of the academic year. Starting May 25, health officials announced that the opening of retail stores has expanded allowing customers within businesses and the reopening of worship centers at 25 percent capacity or 100 people statewide.

On May 26, the Governor said regions that had made progress with Stage 2 Extended Reopening Certificates could reopen barber shops, hair salons, and shopping malls. The state has released information and guidelines on how those companies should proceed. However, Sonoma County health officials announced later the same day that the region would not reopen beauty salons and hair salons yet due to a recent increase in coronavirus cases. On Wednesday, health officials said the county would suspend all reopens due to the increase in cases.

