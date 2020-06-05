Western Digital has been receiving a storm of bad press, and even lawsuits, regarding its attempt to introduce SMR disk technology to its "red,quot; line of NAS disks. To better understand the situation, Up News Info purchased a Western Digital 4TB Red EFAX SMR model SMR unit and we tested it ourselves.

Recently, well-known tech enthusiast site Servethehome tested one of the SMR-based 4TB red drives with ZFS and found that it was missing a lot. The disc performed well, albeit disappointingly, in generic performance tests. But when Servethehome used it to replace a disk in a degraded RAIDz1 vdev, it took over nine days to complete the operation, when all competing NAS drives performed the same task in about sixteen hours.

This has legitimately raised questions about what Western Digital was thinking when it tried to use SMR technology in NAS drives, let alone trying to get it onto the market. Had Western Digital even tested the discs? But valuable as Servethehome's ZFS tests were, they ignored the most common use case for this class of drives: NAS devices for consumers and small businesses, like Synology's DS1819 + or Netgear's ReadyNAS RN628X00. They all use Linux kernel RAID (mdraid) to manage their arrays.

Reconstruction of a full eight disk RAID6 array with 75%

After purchasing a WD 4TB Red EFAX drive like the one Servethehome tested, we used our existing test kit with eight Seagate Ironwolf drives on the Up News Info Storage Hot Rod to create a RAID6 array. Our eight Ironwolf disks are 12T per piece, so we split them at 3500GiB per piece; This made the array small enough that our new WD Red disk could "fit,quot; as a replacement when we failed an Ironwolf.

When we create the RAID6 array, we use the argument -b none , to prevent you from trying to perform a bitmap scan for faster rebuilds when using a disk that has previously been in the array. And we format it using the ext4 filesystem, with arguments -E lazy_itable_init = 0, lazy_journal_init = 0 so background processes don't contaminate our tests with drive activity that normal users don't typically deal with.

After formatting the new set of eight disks, 19TiB, we dumped 14TiB of data into fourteen subdirectories, each containing 1,024 1GiB files filled with pseudo-random data. This brought the set to just over 75 percent used. At this point, we failed an Ironwolf disk outside the array, we did a wipefs -a / dev / sdl1 to remove existing RAID headers, then add them back to the now demoted array. This was our baseline.

Once Ironwolf had successfully rebuilt into the array, we failed again, and this time, we removed it entirely from the system and replaced it with our 4TB Red SMR guinea pig. First, we feed all of the 4TB Red to the degraded array as a replacement for the missing partitioned Ironwolf. Then once it finished rebuilding, we failed again, wipefs -a & # 39; RAID header of it, and added it again to rebuild a second time.

This gave us our two test cases: a brand new Red SMR disk that is being rebuilt in an array, and a used Red SMR disk with a lot of data already being rebuilt into an array. We felt it was important to test both ways, as each case is a common use for NAS disks in the real world. It also seemed likely that a SMR disk full of data could perform worse than a new one, which would not need to read, modify and write, since these were already used areas.

We were not surprised that the SMR disk performed properly in the first test; Aside from consumer anger, it seemed unlikely that Western Digital would have shipped these discs through the door without evidence of any kind. We were more surprised that it worked the same way in a used condition as it did when it was new: the unit's firmware could mix the data well enough that it didn't take an extra minute to rebuild from a "used,quot; condition like it had when new .

1MiB Simple Random Write Test

Once again, the SMR WD Red works properly – it is not winning any speed tests, but it is not falling flat on its face either. Jim Salter

Checking the latency of individual returns is a bit more informative, but still, in terms of average latency, the EFAX Red is fine, if disappointing. Jim Salter

When we drill all the way up peak latency, we can start to see the real problems of WD Red: we are seeing up to 1.3 complete seconds to save 1MiB of data, in the worst case. Jim Salter

Clearly, the WD Red firmware was up to the challenge of handling a conventional RAID rebuild, which equates to a very large and massive block sequential write test. The next thing to check is if the EFAX would handle a heavy version of the typical daily use case of a consumer NAS, i.e. store large files.

Once again, at first glance, the WD Red makes the list. Try again, when it is already full of data, the image does not change much. In terms of performance, Red is just 16.7 percent slower than its non-SMR Ironwolf competition. Trying it again a second time, when the firmware has a more difficult job dealing with already filled areas, it doesn't change the image significantly.

When we dig a little deeper and look trust Latency numbers, things look noticeably worse. The EFAX Red is 68.8 percent slower on average to return from an operation than the Ironwolf, but again, this is the "don't win the race,quot; territory, not "you're going to be sued for fraud." It is only when we look peak latency of the 1MiB random write test where we start to see how bad things can be when you push Red in unplanned directions. His worst case return is a whopping 1.3 seconds, much more than ten times worse than Ironwolf's slowest return of 108 milliseconds.

We can extrapolate from this maximum latency result that when the Red's firmware is crumbling, its performance may drop below 1MiB / sec for a while, and this correlates with the ever-changing performance numbers we saw while looking at the performance tests running. It also tells us that for a desktop user, someone who wants things happen When they click the buttons and drag things, Red can occasionally provide a really frustrating experience during what should be a very easy workload, even for a conventional unit.