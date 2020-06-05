'We Are All George': Powerful vigil in downtown Minneapolis opens microphone to Black Voices – Up News Info

– A vigil Thursday night at Commons Park in downtown Minneapolis almost turned into an open mic session, where people could share their experiences of racism and tell the truth.

Some of the organizers said the fact that the grief of George Floyd's death has continued for so long, especially among white communities, gives them hope for real change.

After starting on the song, there was silence. Eight minutes and 46 seconds.

"We are George Floyd. We're having that moment with him, "said Wayzata resident Lekie Dwanyen.

Stories of lived, shared racism.

"Having someone cross the street or grab their purse when you pass," said vigil organizer Ryan Hamilton.

The details may vary, but not how it makes victims feel.

"It is infuriating, and it takes a lot of work and emotional work to walk these streets," Dwanyen said.

Some people who attend the vigil say they live every day confronting the world's preconceived notions.

"No matter how articulate I have become, or whatever grades I have, people still look at me as a skin color," said Hamilton.

Meetings like this one, which promote dialogue and unity, can offer hope. It means something to the organizers to have people of all races in the crowd. They finally say listening.

"There is a window and we must take advantage of it to make sure that the murders that occur, like Mr. Floyd, come to an end and become an anomaly." They never happen again, "said vigil organizer Kojo Addo

During that silence, one of the organizers asked everyone to bow their heads when the clock reached the point where Floyd stopped answering.

According to the criminal complaint, there were almost three minutes left.

"We are all George," said Hamilton.

