Video shows men of moment 2 throw beer bottles at buildings, lighting fires in Long Beach – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A new video shows the moment two suspected arsonists turned Sunday's peaceful protest through the streets of Long Beach into devastating hell.

The video shows the men dumping two allegedly gas-filled beer bottles at the Men's Suit Outlet store in Pine before fleeing on foot. Moments later, an officer arrives on the scene when the fire spread and angry community members tried to help.

"They wanted all that madness," said filmmaker Chris Vinan. "I think they planned that store, because they said," That's the store. That's the store, "twice."

Vinan was behind the lens on Sunday documenting that an entire block of the city of Long Beach was looted and burned.

In the end, 70 companies were looted and 75 people were arrested.

The Men’s Suit Outlet, in business for 17 years on the same corner, was the most damaged building in the city.

And tonight, even though Vinan captured on camera was chaos, he said what should be remembered was the message of the movement.

"Those breaks are what a generation is talking about," he said. "This moment sums up 300 years."

Police have yet to find the two men responsible for the arson, but I hope the video helps.