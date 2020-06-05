ViacomCBS promotes Gemma Hewlett and Anna-Belen Dunlop – Up News Info

ViacomCBS Networks UK has promoted Gemma Hewlett to Vice President of Digital Channels and Anna-Belen Dunlop to Senior Director of Acquisitions.

The couple will report to Ben Frow, program director for ViacomCBS Networks UK, after he was promoted last year to take control of brands like MTV, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon and Paramount Network in the UK.

Hewlett, currently director of Channel 5's digital portfolio, will spearhead the strategy on 5STAR, 5USA, 5SELECT, Paramount Network, MTV, MTV Music Pack, Comedy Central, Comedy Central Extra and BET. Dunlop will also take on an enhanced acquisitions mission after previously overseeing the Channel 5 acquisitions team.

Frow said: "These are two key roles that support my expanded report across the UK portfolio and I look forward to working with them even more closely to shape a coherent program strategy for VCN UK."