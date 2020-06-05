"Very Upbeat,quot; NFL Chief Medical Officer Season Will Stay On Schedule As Coaches Return To Work

The NFL chief medical officer said Thursday that as the league oversees the gradual reopening of teams' facilities, he is "very optimistic,quot; that the sport will have a full 2020 season that begins on time in September, even with the inevitability of some players, coaches or employees test positive for the new coronavirus.

Allen Sills said in a telephone interview that the league is developing protocols with the NFL Players Association that will include "very frequent testing,quot; of players to detect the virus, adding that the NFL "is certainly looking for solutions,quot; by which Fans can safely attend games. This fall and winter.

Sills' comments came when the league told teams in a memo Thursday that coaches can return to the team's facilities beginning Friday.

"I think I personally remain very optimistic that we are going to be able to have a 2020 season and have it throughout the calendar that we have planned," Sills said. "We are planning for that. But we recognize that we have to continue to assess the state of the pandemic and what is happening across the country and what the current public health guidelines are."

The team's facilities were previously reopened to other employees, not including coaches and most players, under strict protocols that include employee and visitor temperature controls and social distancing measures within workplaces. With the coaches returning on Friday, each NFL team can have up to 100 employees on its premises, as long as it complies with state or local restrictions, according to the league memo.

The next step for the NFL and NFLPA is to determine when players will be allowed to return to team facilities. The two sides have been working to develop the protocols under which the players will be evaluated. Sills said Thursday that how often players will be evaluated during training camp and the season has not yet been specified.

"That's a very active discussion with the Players Association right now," said Sills. "I think it is safe to say that we will have a very active surveillance program with very frequent testing. I do not have a specific time interval that I can give you at this time … We are trying to screen for new infections in asymptomatic people as soon as possible to make sure isolating them from the team environment. "

The protocols will also guide how teams handle any positive tests.

"Most likely, we will have positive cases between players and coaches and the staff and others," said Sills. "That is even if our protocols are very extensive and if everyone does their part and is very cautious at all times. If the disease remains endemic in a population, it is very likely that we will have some positive cases. Our goal is obviously to mitigate that and try to minimize that risk as much as possible, but also try to establish a surveillance program that identifies any newly infected individual at the earliest possible stage and isolates them from the rest of the team's environment. "

Up to this point, only players receiving medical treatment or recovering from injuries may be on team premises. The teams have been running their offseason player programs remotely. That policy will remain in force at least until mid-June. The teams' low season programs will end on June 26.

The league leaves open the possibility that, as part of its ongoing deliberations with the NFLPA, some players may return to teams' facilities on a limited basis later this month. But the NFLPA would have to agree to that, and according to a person familiar with the situation, the union is unwilling to allow players to return to the teams' facilities before June 26.

The NFL has said it plans to have a full and on-time season, but that it is also contemplating contingencies, including the possibility of them being played in empty or partially full stadiums.

"I am certainly involved in those conversations," Sills said. "But that is a conversation that multiple sports leagues are having around the world and throughout North America. It is a conversation that we continue to have with public health authorities. We will not act in isolation there. But we are certainly looking for solutions and ways in which we can safely make fans in the stands a part of our games… I would hope that we have new insights and new data that will emerge in the coming months that will help us make those decisions. "

Sills said the league has had "tremendous collaboration,quot; with the players' union in developing the protocols. He said the NFL will continue to follow "a very gradual approach,quot; and adapt to "emerging knowledge,quot; about the virus.