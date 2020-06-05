Vallejo fatal police killings story complicates death during George Floyd riots – Up News Info San Francisco

VALLEJO (KPIX 5) – Amid a national upheaval over police violence, the city of Vallejo is again investigating a deadly police shooting.

Sean Monterrosa, a 22-year-old San Francisco resident, was shot dead by officers early Tuesday morning when police responded to the looting at Walgreens. It became the seventeenth Vallejo police death since 2011.

Monterrosa was shot by an officer who mistakenly thought that the hammer in his pocket was a weapon.

"The officer who unloaded his weapon was placed on routine paid administrative leave," Chief Shawny Williams explained during a press conference on Wednesday that became contentious and ended in a shouting match.

After saying during the press conference that Monterrosa was shot while kneeling, Williams issued an email statement that seemed to clarify his previous comments.

The statement says the suspect "abruptly turned to the officers, crouching in a kneeling position as though preparing to fire, and moving his hands to his waist area near what appeared to be the butt of a pistol."

The names of those killed are now well known among Vallejo residents.

"Just a year ago, Willie McCoy was shot 55 times in his car," said one resident, speaking of the city's history of violence.

Beyond the fatal shootings, there have been other incidents, such as the man who was violently arrested while recording a video of an arrest on his phone from his front porch. Given this history, the Monterrosa case has been met with some skepticism and immediate outrage on the part of the locals.

"This is what happens," said Maui Phil, a Vallejo resident. “The Vallejo PD has been a problem. You can see historically that they have been problematic and nothing has been done. The only thing that has changed is that we now have a black chief and a black public information officer. "

Chief Shawny Williams has headed the department for just six months. He was hired in November from San José.

"I want to hear what the community wants and what they need, and develop that dialogue," Chief Williams said when he swore in November.

On Wednesday, the Chief was asked about his reform efforts.

"Since I have been here in the city of Vallejo, we have made many changes," Williams said Wednesday. "In terms of our downscaling policy and the terms of our body worn camera policy, in terms of how we analyze and observe force."

There is some suspicion that the history of the city is what made it a target on Monday night and early Tuesday. Police described the rampant looting as an organized attack on the city.

On Thursday night, the National Guard returns to the streets in case there are more problems. What do the neighbors think of this view?

"I feel a little intimidated and a little nervous because I don't know what's going to happen," said Jermaine Wallace as the troop carriers rolled down her street. "It seems to me that we are under the Marshal's Law."

As for the investigation of the shooting, it is now in the hands of the Solano County District Attorney's Office. By state law, the body cam video of the Tuesday morning shooting must be released within 45 days.