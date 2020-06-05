Urging Iran to "do big business,quot;, Trump ties nuclear negotiations to elections

That aggressive tone marked a change. In recent months, Iran appears interested in lowering the temperature with Washington, negotiating the release of prisoners, and reducing attacks by its delegate militias against US forces in Iraq. But the calculation may have changed now that polls show Mr. Trump is struggling; the alleged Democratic candidate, Joseph R. Biden Jr., participated in the negotiation of the 2015 agreement and the Iranians may have concluded that it can be rebuilt if he takes office.

"I think something has certainly changed on the Iranian side," said Henry Rome, an analyst for Iran at the Eurasia Group, a political risk consulting firm. "Certainly, last summer, they assumed that Trump would be re-elected."

Rome said he would draw two conclusions. "You don't want to do anything to help Trump get reelected. That would give him a boost that they just don't want to risk," he said. "It also means that if they wait long enough and they are right that Joe Biden becomes president, then you have a very different and much more sustainable dynamic."

He rejected the idea that the Iranians, feeling that Trump is desperate, could see an advantage in negotiating a deal with him now. "The Iranian opinion is that this would not be a sustainable agreement, with someone as volatile as Trump," he said.

Mr. Hook argued that the release of Mr. White, who was detained for almost two years, was evidence that the United States can negotiate from a position of strength, noting that he was returned without "relief from sanctions, without a change in policy and not cash pallets, "the latest reference to how the Obama administration returned to Iran its frozen funds in the United States that had been frozen for nearly 30 years.

But he also argued that the Iranian people were missing the opportunity to prevent "their national wealth from being wasted, in the Middle East and Venezuela," places where Iran is actively providing support. In the two years since Trump dropped the Iran deal, Hook noted that "he has met with Kim Jong-un three times." He did not point out that those meetings, so far, have been unsuccessful, and Kim, the North Korean leader, has continued his nuclear weapons program.

The International Atomic Energy Agency report was only released to a small number of nations, but leaks of its content, before an agency meeting in a few weeks, suggest that Iran continues its slow but steady accumulation of nuclear material. . While it is difficult to accurately calculate exactly how many months it will take Iran to produce enough fuel to make a single bomb, Iran's production of material, which it says is a reaction to the United States violating its commitment to suspend sanctions, clearly has slipped below the one-year buffer that was central to the 2015 deal.