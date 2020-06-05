Unemployment in the US USA Drops to 13.3%, confusing forecasters

Unemployment in the US USA It decreased slightly in May, falling to 13.3%, as the economy showed signs of recovery from the impact of closings nationwide caused by the coronavirus.

Employers added 2.5 million jobs last month, the Labor Department said on Friday, after April marked the biggest blow to the labor market since records began to be kept in 1948 and the unemployment rate skyrocketed to 14.7%.

The latest figures, which defied forecasts of millions of additional job losses, suggest that the job market has bottomed and is now recovering. Economists predict that layoffs will decrease as states reopen their economies after months of being blocked.

As encouraging as the May employment numbers are, the unemployment rate is likely to remain high for an extended period of time. This is because the jobs added in May were mostly people who had been laid off or temporarily laid off, and employers brought in many of those workers last month. That trend is not certain to continue.

"This much better-than-expected report reinforces our view that April probably marked the lowest point in US economic activity," Fitch chief economist for ratings Brian Coulton said in a note to investors. "The strong recovery in leisure and hospitality jobs and in construction and retail trade speaks to the impact of the reduction in locks in May and the large proportion of unemployed in April who were reported to be on layoff & # 39; temporary & # 39; ".

The number of unemployed people who were temporarily laid off decreased from 2.7 million in May to 15.3 million. All earnings were those withdrawn to work. For those not on temporary layoff, the number of permanent job losers continued to rise, increasing by 295,000 in May to 2.3 million. – Joseph Brusuelas (@joebrusuelas) June 5, 2020

The large scale of payroll losses in March and April as the coronavirus, which slashed job growth for a decade, spread, could still take years to reverse, many economists say.

An unemployment rate of 13.3% is higher than the peak of unemployment seen during the Great Recession, when it exceeded 10%. A broader measure of unemployment, which includes people who stopped looking for work and part-time workers who want to work full-time, stood at 21.2% in May.

"The rebound started earlier than expected, but don't get too excited about this month of data," said Nick Bunker, director of economic research at Indeed job site, in a research note. "We will have to see many months of such strong job growth for the job market to return to a healthy place. And it is far from clear, we will see numbers like this constantly advancing."