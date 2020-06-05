Unemployment drops to 13.3%, United States adds 2.5 million jobs in May as coronavirus impact lessens – Up News Info

WASHINGTON – The unemployment rate in the United States fell to 13.3% in May from 14.7%, and 2.5 million jobs were added, a surprisingly positive reading amid a recession that has paralyzed the economy in the wake of the viral pandemic.

The increase in employment in May suggests that companies have been rapidly withdrawing workers as states reopened their economies.

Other evidence has also shown that the collapse of the labor market caused by the coronavirus has bottomed out. The number of people applying for unemployment benefits has decreased for nine consecutive weeks. And the total number of people receiving such aid has essentially stabilized.

Overall job cuts have increased economic disparities that have disproportionately harmed minorities and less educated workers. Although the unemployment rate for white Americans was 12.4% in May, it was 17.6% for Hispanics and 16.8% for African-Americans.

Even with the surprising increase in May, it can take months for all those who lost their jobs in April and March to find work. Some economists forecast that the rate could remain in double digits during the November elections and until next year.