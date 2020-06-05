UFC President Dana White says "Fight Island,quot; should not be confused with "Fantasy Island,quot;

Dana White says that Fight Island will start on July 11, with state-of-the-art octagon facilities on the beach, but there is a big problem. TMZ recently spoke to the UFC president in which he updated fans of the aforementioned Fight Island, created in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic that started this year.

Dana said she was concerned about the difference between the reality of Fight Island and her fantasy. White said the wrestlers are not going to fight alongside the tiki torches, and that he will not sit on a massive shot placed over the octagon.

During their conversation with TMZ Live, Dana explained that he and the UFC collaborators created an area, a small arena that he described as "very, very cool." According to White, the fighters will have their own places to train and there will also be an octagon on the beach.

You can see what Dana said in the following YouTube video:

These days, White and the rest of the UFC are preparing for UFC 250 this Saturday with Felicia Spencer and Amanda Nunes. White is also excited about Sean O & # 39; Malley, who recently beat José Alberto Quinonez in March of this year.

Dana has been much more visible this year after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. On May 23, 2020, Bridget Hill reported that Dana White posted a Twitter video in which Conor McGregor's head was superimposed over an alligator and then a fighting bull.

Conor is easily one of the most controversial and controversial athletes in all sports. The star has built a reputation as not only a great fighter, but also a larger-than-life personality that draws many eyes to the screen for UFC fights.

Conor's aforementioned video features his posted image of a bull and a crocodile. Also, at another point in the video, Dana White gets on a scooter before being brutally attacked by a bull with Conor's head superimposed.



