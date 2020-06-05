UFC 250: Dominant Nunes to face & # 39; FeeNom & # 39 ;, Garbrandt's return has a point to prove

Amanda Nunes and Cody Garbrandt intend to make statements at UFC 250 this weekend for very contrasting reasons.

For Nunes, his fight with Felicia Spencer at the UFC's APEX facility in Las Vegas marks the first featherweight belt defense he sensationally took from Cris Cyborg a year and a half ago.

Meanwhile, Garbrandt returns to the Octagon after a 15-month hiatus with the former bantamweight champion on a streak of three losing fights.

Here, we take a look at three talking points before Saturday's fight action.

Nunes faces the threat & # 39; FeeNom & # 39;

The fearsome Nunes took just 51 seconds to snatch Cyborg's featherweight strap in December 2018 to become the UFC's third simultaneous two-weight champion. It was a devastating performance, but not out of sync with her UFC dominance, which now sees her on a 10-fight winning streak, including a 48-second victory over Ronda Rousey and triumphs over Miesha Tate, Valentina Shevchenko and Holly Holm. Since defeating Cyborg, Nunes has defended his bantamweight leash against Holm and Germaine de Randamie.

For former Invicta FC featherweight champion Spencer, who played a game showing losing effort in Cyborg's UFC final fight, Nunes represents the biggest challenge of his career. The submission specialist is likely to try to get him to the ground to avoid Nunes' surprising ability.

Garbrandt at the crossroads of his career

In December 2016, the bantamweight world was at Garbrandt's feet when he stunned the legendary Dominick Cruz to become champion at 135 pounds. But a couple of devastating crushing defeats against fierce rival T.J. Dillashaw was followed by a first-round loss to Pedro Munhoz in March last year. With champion Henry Cejudo announcing his retirement from the UFC after defeating Cruz at UFC 249 last month, the bantamweight division is open, and Garbrandt has a great opportunity to get his career back on track.

However, & # 39; No Love & # 39; He faces fifth-placed Raphael Assuncao, a man who is also recovering from damaging losses against Marlon Moraes and Cory Sandhagen. The victory could propel into a future title fight. Defeat … well, for both men not to contemplate what that might mean for their UFC futures.

Sterling-Sandhagen to participate in bantamweight claims

On a night that will go a long way toward shaping the future of the bantamweight division, highly-rated Aljamain Sterling faces Sandhagen to file their respective claims for a title fight. Sterling, who is second in the division, is an upcoming star who has won four straight bouts. His nickname of & # 39; Funk Master & # 39; It is a fair reflection of his fighting style, but in Sandhagen he faces a fighter who is also riding the crest of a wave.

The American has won each of his five fights in the UFC and has only one loss overall on his MMA resume. This one has great potential for & # 39; Fight of the Night & # 39; and it will surely have ramifications for the outcome of the title.