Twitter disables the video tribute to George Floyd from the Trump campaign

Twitter has blocked a video tribute from the Trump campaign to George Floyd over a copyright claim, in a move that adds to the tensions between the social media platform and the US president. UU., One of its most followed users.

The company put a tag on a video posted by the @TeamTrump account that said, "This media has been disabled in response to a claim by the copyright owner." The video was still on President Donald Trump's YouTube channel and includes footage of Floyd, whose death sparked widespread protests at first.

"In accordance with our copyright policy, we respond to valid copyright complaints sent to us by a copyright owner or his authorized representatives," Twitter said in a statement. He did not say who made the complaint.

The three-minute, 45-second clip is a montage of photos and videos of peaceful marches and policemen embracing protesters interspersed with some scenes of burning buildings and vandalism, with soft piano music and Trump speaking.

Last month, Twitter placed fact-check warnings in two tweets from Trump's own account that called the mail-in ballots "fraudulent,quot; and predicted problems with the November US election. Beneath the tweets, there is now a "Get the facts about the ballots by mail,quot; link that guides users to a Twitter "moments,quot; page with fact checks and news stories about Trump's unsubstantiated claims .

He also downgraded and put a stronger warning in a third Trump tweet about the Minneapolis protests saying, in part, that "when the looting begins, the shooting begins." Twitter said the tweet had violated the platform's rules by glorifying the violence.

Trump responded by threatening to retaliate against social media companies.

Last year, Twitter also removed a Trump tweet featuring a tampered Nickelback video clip targeting former Vice President Joe Biden, after receiving copyright complaints.