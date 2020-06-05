Trump says Drew Brees shouldn't have apologized

President Donald Trump said Friday that New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees was correct in asserting that NFL players should represent the national anthem and should not have apologized for their controversial comments this week.

"I am a huge admirer of Drew Brees," Trump wrote on Twitter. "I think he is truly one of the best quarterbacks, but he should not have resumed his original stance of honoring our magnificent American flag." OLD GLORY must be revered, appreciated and elevated. We should stand tall and upright, ideally with a greeting or a hand on our hearts. There are other things you can protest about, but not our Great American Flag: DON'T KNEE!

Trump rejoined the debate he intensified in 2017 over player protests during the anthem on racial inequality and police treatment of African-Americans. Brees raised the issue again when he said in an interview with Yahoo Finance on Wednesday that "he will never agree with anyone who does not respect the flag of the United States of America or our country."

Brees apologized for his remarks, which were widely condemned by Saints teammates, who opposed NFL players and many other observers amid national protests over the death of George Floyd.

"I know there is not much I can say that would make things better right now," Brees said on social media Thursday. "But I just want you to see in my eyes sorry for the comments I made yesterday. I know it hurt a lot of people, especially friends, teammates, former teammates, loved ones, people that I care about and I deeply respect. That was never my intention.

Brees said Thursday that it will be "part of the solution."

Trump said during a political rally in Alabama in September 2017 that NFL owners should fire any player who protested during the anthem, calling that player a "son of a bitch." That created a polarizing national debate on the issue. Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began the players' protest movement during the anthem during the 2016 season. The players said they were drawing attention to the injustice and that their protests had nothing to do with the flag, the US military or patriotism. Trump and other critics of the protests characterized them as unpatriotic.

The NFL declined to comment Friday on Trump's latest comments.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, the league said, "This is a moment of self-reflection for everyone: The NFL is no exception. We support the black community because of Black Lives Matter. Through Inspire Change, the NFL, players. And our partners have supported programs and initiatives across the country to tackle systematic racism. We will continue to use our platform to challenge the injustice around us.

“To date, we have donated $ 44 million to support hundreds of valuable organizations. This year, we are committing an additional $ 20 million to these causes and will accelerate efforts to highlight your critical work. We know that we can and need to do more. ”

A group of prominent NFL players including Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson, Odell Beckham Jr., and Ezekiel Elliott posted a video Thursday night of Floyd's death.

What if I were George Floyd? players said in the video. Later they said: "So, on behalf of the National Football League, this is what we, the players, would like to hear said: 'We, the National Football League, condemn racism and oppression Systematic Blacks. We the National Football League admit to a mistake in silencing our players from protesting peacefully. We the National Football League believe that the lives of blacks matter. "

According to a person familiar with the situation, a member of the league office's social media team knew the video was being made after being contacted by one of the players.

On Friday night, the NFL tweeted the video and said, “Players, we hear you. # Stronger together "

Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since the 2016 season and settled a collusion complaint he filed accusing the owners of the league and franchise of improperly conspiring to keep him out of the sport. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell repeatedly said the teams made their own decisions about whether to sign Kaepernick without collusion. The league's attempts to stage a test for Kaepernick in front of a large number of teams last year got rid of disagreements over the terms of the test, and Kaepernick conducted his own training for a smaller number of teams at a high school in the Atlanta area.

The NFL and owners reached a deal with a group of players in a social justice initiative after the 2017 controversy over player protests and anthem politics. Last year, the league entered into an entertainment and social justice partnership with music tycoon Shawn Carter, professionally known as Jay-Z. Fans' attention to the NFL's anthem policy gradually waned as fewer players protested and Trump largely abandoned the issue.

The owners and the league scrapped a modified anthem policy that they agreed on in May 2018. That policy gave players the option to remain in the locker room for the anthem and allowed the league to fine a team for any player protests. during the anthem, but left it to the team to decide whether to discipline a player for a protest. It was shelved after the NFL Players Association filed a complaint and contemplated litigation and after a report that the Miami Dolphins left open the possibility of suspending a player for conduct detrimental to the team for a protest.