Despite his complaints about burden sharing, Trump, as president, has overseen an increase in U.S. military spending in Europe. Congress has strengthened the European Deterrence Initiative, which pays for exercises and troop rotation, and the military has increased its presence in Poland.

The troop cut for Germany would be the largest of Trump's tenure. The United States began to build its forces again in Europe after Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014. But General Hodges and other analysts noted that Russia had taken no action to reduce its aggressive stance in Europe that would guarantee a reduced American presence. . .

"What has the Kremlin done to lessen concerns about its aggressive behavior in the region?" he said. "Why should they get a reward for a one-third reduction in US capacity in Germany without doing one good thing?"

The withdrawal of the troops will be welcomed in Moscow as another sign of division in the Atlantic alliance and the fading of US interest in global leadership. While the reduction should not immediately affect NATO deterrence forces in Poland and the Baltic States, the reduction will complicate logistics and US military readiness.

A limit of 25,000 soldiers could force an even greater cut in forces in Germany. Troops frequently rotate the country for exercises, drills and training, said General Hodges, now based in Frankfurt, as an academic at the Center for European Policy Analysis. If more than 25,000 are not allowed, the number permanently parked in the country may have to be further reduced to accommodate those rotations.

"While we have no announcements at this time, as Commander-in-Chief, President Trump continually reassesses the best stance for the United States military and our presence abroad," said John Ullyot, spokesman for the National Security Council, it's a statement. "The United States remains committed to working with our strong ally Germany to ensure our mutual defense, as well as on many other important issues."

Senior administration officials have been reflecting on the cut since last year, although an informed person on the planning said it had not been scrutinized by the National Security Council's traditional policy deliberation process.