Home Entertainment Trina apologizes for her comments on the protesters

Trina apologizes for her comments on the protesters

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
9

Trina went on the radio to apologize for the comments she made about protesters looting in Atlanta. – referring to them as "animals,quot;.

"I just want to say that I sincerely apologize to everyone who offended what I said. I spoke passionately about how I felt about the people destroying our community here in Miami," said Trina. "I'm not going to say 'Black people are animals. But I didn't say' Hello to all my people, I'm not talking to you. '"

RELATED ARTICLES

©