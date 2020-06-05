Trina apologizes for her comments on the protesters

Trina went on the radio to apologize for the comments she made about protesters looting in Atlanta. – referring to them as "animals,quot;.

"I just want to say that I sincerely apologize to everyone who offended what I said. I spoke passionately about how I felt about the people destroying our community here in Miami," said Trina. "I'm not going to say 'Black people are animals. But I didn't say' Hello to all my people, I'm not talking to you. '"

She continued, "When we spoke to the commissioner, I said to Trick, 'I learned a lot more about what's really going on' because I'm trying to find what is the solution, what is the answer to all that is happening? more than just people on the streets doing whatever, it's the commissioners, it's the governor, it's the mayor, the police chief, I had no idea about that, and now I get it. These are the people who have to protect cities. These are the people you want answers from, you want change. "

Twitter & # 39; canceled & # 39; Twitter after the next tirade was broadcast on the radio.