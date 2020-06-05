Travis McMichael allegedly pulled over Ahmaud Arbery's body and yelled "F ** king N *** er,quot;: Judge rules that there is now enough evidence to try all three suspects in their murder

The country can focus solely on obtaining justice for the murder of George Floyd at the hands of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, but the Ahmaud Arbery case also continues. In a recent development in court, it was revealed that Travis McMichael allegedly stood on Ahmaud Arbery's body and yelled "f ** king n *** er,quot;.

In recent court proceedings, it was revealed that father and son Gregory McMichael and Travis McMichael were in such a rush to chase Ahmaud Arbery in February while he was running in Brunswick, Georgia, that Gregory allegedly was riding in the van while sitting. in a child's car seat because he couldn't be bothered to move it for fear of not catching Arbery in time.

Agents from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation also testified in court that Travis McMichael used the N word multiple times when referring to Arbery, while standing on his body. Following the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, Gregory McMichael allegedly posted about the shooting on Facebook, and also revealed that another person in the family posted a photo from the crime scene.

Meanwhile, the judge in the case ruled that there is sufficient evidence to try the three suspects, Gregory McMichael, his son Travis McMichael and William Bryan, who filmed the video of the murder and allegedly covered Arbery with his vehicle so that he could not escape. .

