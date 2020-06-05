Toya Johnson asks for justice for Breonna Taylor

Amid the riots and protests after George Floyd's death, Toya Johnson made sure to remind people of someone else: Breonna Taylor. Here is the message Toya shared on her social media account below.

& # 39; # NoJusticNoPeace … Let's not forget you, girl! … Let's take the necessary steps to help do justice for Breonna and her boyfriend Kenneth Walker … Every phone call, message, email matters … #BreonnaTaylor # BLM # BlackLivesMatter, & # 39; Toya captioned her post.

An outraged follower said, "I'm missing something … SERIOUSLY," explain to me HOW was the groom charged with shooting the officer, but Breonna was killed and there are no charges? Someone please!

Someone else said, "You are right, we must continue the fight!" And another follower posted this message: "This is heartbreaking. 💔😢 Sir, please stay with her family. She deserves justice."

One fan wrote: “ Screaming #justicia porbreonnataylor, we have stood together and do justice for all our sisters and brothers who have been silenced, now we are their voices & # 39; & # 39 ;, and another commenter said: “ I I tell everyone that the mayor is now Refusing to fire the officers or even request prosecution! We are livid in Louisville! "

An Instagram installer made sure Breonna's memory is still alive: ‘It won't be forgotten! We will continue to FIGHT with our ancestors until we achieve EQUALITY AND JUSTICE. "

Someone else posted: & # 39; Amen #JusticeForBreonnaTaylor & Justice for his Kenneth Walker & # 39 ;, and another follower said: & # 39; Thank you praying for my city Louisville ky and for every black boy and girl We are sick and tired Without justice There is no peace @toyajohnson !! ! #Justice by BriannaTaylor # justicefordavidmacatee # & # 39;

Aside from this, Toya also shared many posts on her social media account, calling for justice for George Floyd. He was assassinated a few days ago, and this murder sparked massive protests on the streets of the United States.

This triggered huge movements in the United States and around the world as well.



