Tom Brady joins Disney Sports Pitch as NBA returns some Mojo to ESPN – Up News Info

Tom Brady, whose Last Dance-esque documenta series will launch on ESPN in 2021, made an appearance at Disney's launch to advertisers, as the company sought to underline its sporting power despite COVID-19.

The 44-minute video, spanning entertainment, news, broadcast and sports, took the place of Disney's annual opening presentation in New York City.

Production of the video ended before Thursday's vote by NBA owners to resume the league season on July 31 at Disney's ESPN facility in Florida. But the momentum of that news fits with the never-let-you-see-sweat stance Disney showed to advertisers, personified by Brady. Even during the total absence of live sports in recent months, the 42-year-old quarterback has been a constant presence in the media due to his surprising move to the Tampa Buccaneers after 20 years with the New England Patriots.

Brady appeared during a two-minute segment at the end of the video, which was booked by a riff on Zoom calls with Anthony Anderson of Blackish and other members of the cast of the show and its spin-offs. After Deon Cole's Grown-ish deadpans, "I'm going to be honest: I lied on my resume," Brady replies, "Resume? I never had one of those. On the other hand, I've only had one job right now."

Anderson marvels: "Is that Tom brady on our call? The quarterback shrugs: "Now that I'm part of the Disney family, I can basically go to any gathering I want." When Anderson tries to come up with publicity ideas for his next show, Brady closes the session and says, "See you guys. I'm going to the Mandalorian meeting."

Man in the Sand: Tom Brady, a nine-episode look at Brady's ESPN career, hopes to match the audience success of Michael Jordan's document series The last Dance. Fortunately for Disney, the company will soon have more than just documentaries to offer advertisers in the second half of the year.

In an interview with Up News Info earlier this week, ahead of NBA news, chief sales officer Rita Ferro said: "If there is a word this year that I describe in advance, it is & # 39; flexibility & # 39; " Many ad buyers, especially in COVID-19 decimated categories like travel, hospitality, and movies, have quickly moved on the sidelines. Negotiations and initial events that normally compress into a few weeks in the spring have been expanded and rethought. Instead of a third of the year's advertising being blocked in advance, purchases are moving and taking different forms. Digital platforms, as always, are looming as a threat, and ads are likely to recover faster than on television.

"We have clients who are often in the NBA in June and ask, 'Can I be transferred to Hulu if the NBA isn't on then? "Ferro said." Or, others say, ‘I For real You want to be in the NBA, can you take me there every time I show up? "

Largely due to the absence of sports, overall advertising spending has declined markedly, especially in the second quarter, although it is gradually starting to return.

"There is no doubt that prices will be affected," said Ferro. "The dispersion is still above our starting prices last year," but "the advance was directed at a high double-digit price increase" before the pandemic. Now, he said, there is likely to be an increase in the low low digits.

The NFL Draft, which scored highly despite being presented by Commissioner Roger Goodell from his basement, "made people revitalize," said Ferro. "In the world of sports, there are many businesses from several years." After starting his career with a long stint on ESPN, he expressed optimism about relationships in college and professional football, in particular, to be able to maintain Disney's income over the long term.

Connor Schell, EVP of Content for ESPN, said the NFL Draft chain broadcasts in April and the UFC bouts throughout the spring have brought significant innovations. With social distancing informing all outbreaks, he said, humanity and character were able to emerge in new ways.

"We are trying to figure out when sports will resume, in many cases without fans in the stands, how we can bring presentations to life in more interesting and intimate ways," he said in the video. The teams are trying to find "new presentations and camera angles". The network at large is trying to determine "how we can use audio and capture sound in really interesting ways."