Tiny Harris shares disturbing video shot in Indianapolis showing another case of police brutality

Tiny Harris surprised many of her fans when she shared a video that was reportedly shot in Indianapolis, showing police brutality against protesters. What happened before the violence is not shown, and fans are discussing the clip in the comments.

Indian Now Indianapolis, everyone knows this is all kinds of mistakes! First, you grab her chest and then you shoot them with rubber bullets and hit her. Is there something to be done about these police officers who think this is the way blacks should be treated? @_______brownsugar thx for the video … I'm only here to spread the masses !! Iny👑🤬 ’Tiny captioned her post.

Someone said: Esto This has been the case since they gathered to catch slaves and control minority groups! It's not going to change! And they're not even labeled as a hate group themselves or the KKK. "

Another follower posted this message: ‘Now this is screwed up. This is too much. But I want to see from the beginning what happened. "

A commenter wrote: ‘I know my city. These streets look too clean to be NY. Officers still need to be fired wherever they are, "while someone else said," Nypd will never change, I really want to move out of here. "

Someone else wrote: ‘It is. Why do they need to stop cheering for the Mayor and Governor of New York? They smile and claim to be on the side of people on television, but they keep letting this happen, on the ground. Not a single police conviction outside of New York. You better stop letting these fake politicians smile on their faces. Fuck that Democratic and Republican shit. "

Another Instagram installer said, "@majorgirl ❤️ the only thing you can do is if we STOP shooting and killing each other and start killing and shooting them."

The other day, Tiny celebrated on his social media account the fact that all the officers involved in the murder of George Floyd.

Ad

On the other hand, he's telling his fans that they should focus on getting first-degree killings for all the ex-officers involved.



CelebrityInsider.org Post – Post Views:

0 0