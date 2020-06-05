Tia Mowry spreads a message of hope by sharing experiences growing up as biracial

Instagram

Continuing to support the Black Lives Matter movement, actress & # 39; Sister, Sister & # 39; remember having witnessed first hand the & # 39; privilege & # 39; that his white father had compared to his black mother.

Aunt mowry He is optimistic that a change will occur following the death of George Floyd. As Black Lives Matter protests continued across the country, the former star of "Sister sister"She shared a heartwarming message that opens her up to her experience of growing biracial and witnessing a first-hand racial profile against her mother.

On Thursday, June 4, the 41-year-old actress posted on Instagram a photo of her with her twin sister. Tamera Mowry and her mother Darlene. "This is a picture of my beautiful mother," he began before touching on the subject of white privilege. "Growing up #biracial, mom is black and dad is white, it was very clear to me to see the # privilege my dad had compared to my #mother."

McKellan cocoa in "Family meeting"He continued to talk about the cases in which his mother was treated differently than his father because of the color of his skin." Some examples, during our # sister days when we travel for work, we often fly first class, "she recalled." There were several times my mother was asked if she was in the correct seat. "

"Another incident that stood out to me was when we were buying our first home as a family," the mother of two continued with her story. "My mother came into the model of the house with us asking for a brochure. One person said that the houses were sold out. My father entered and it was a different story."

From what he had seen, the "Baggage claim"The actress admitted that her" # goal is to see # change. "As she acknowledged that" this year has been a difficult year "and" several tears have been shed, "she sent a message of hope." However, a friend said to me these tears will not be wasted. "Love and # support around the world have kept me going," he said. "A # change is coming."

Tia was one of the many celebrities who joined the protests against racial injustice and police brutality following Floyd's tragic death. Among them were Kendrick Sampson, who shared the wounds he received when shot with rubber bullets, Cole Sprouse, who shared his story of being arrested during a peaceful demonstration, and Halsey, who was seen tending injured protesters.