Thousands of San Francisco city workers redeployed during the COVID-19 emergency – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – Some 3,000 City of San Francisco employees are being reassigned to completely different jobs to help meet needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is part of the largest disaster display in the city's history.

As a branch manager for the Noe Valley Public Library, Denise Sanderson generally moves books.

"I don't usually put potatoes in a bag at my normal job," he chuckled.

She is one of more than 100 library staff members who have been reassigned to the San Francisco-Marín Food Bank to help deliver food to 12,000 older people a week who take refuge in their homes.

"There is definitely a need for food delivery and we are delighted to be able to help," Sanderson said.

Other library staff members move into jobs such as monitoring hotels for homeless people and searching for COVID-19 contacts at UCSF.

These are just a few examples of how city employees are reassigned as "Disaster Service Workers." In a crisis, San Francisco can displace its workers to meet more urgent needs.

Kai Chin works in the Water Quality Division of the SF Public Services Commission.

"When we register as city employees, it's pretty clear," he said.

So now, Chin draws on his expertise in chemistry to make a much-needed hand sanitizer in the Water Quality Division of the SF Public Utilities Commission.

A far cry from your desktop work in software support.

"It was totally unforeseen, but it made sense to do it and it's something that helped a lot of people," Chin said.

The hand sanitizer goes to field crews that are testing water quality from the Sierra foothills to Ocean Beach in San Francisco.

"It is not a normal business. And then you have to invent some of the things as you go," explained Andrew DeGraca, Director of the Division of Water Quality.

Other PUC employees have added manifolds to supply drinking water from six Tenderloin fire hydrants.

At SFPUC, hundreds of its 2,400 employees who cannot work from home or do online training have been temporarily reassigned to work with emergency operations, monitor hotels for the homeless, and deliver meals to those who are housed on site.

"I've been here over 30 years. I've never seen this before. I don't think anyone has a playbook on this," said SFPUC CEO Harlan Kelly.

City leaders said two other recent deployments were during the 2019 Kinkade Fire in Sonoma County and the 2013 Rim Fire in the Stanislaus National Forest.

Kelly himself was an engineer who helped design the Kezar Stadium when he was reassigned to inspect buildings in the Marina district after the Loma Prieta earthquake in 1989.

"Many people feared that their homes would collapse," said Kelly.

Then, as now, hundreds of employees who are redeployed every day remain resilient.

"I am proud of all of our staff, their willingness and ability to step up during this emergency to do all the things that need to be done," said DeGraca.

And for some, reassignment can produce new habits once they return to their regular jobs.

For example, Sanderson said working at the food bank could start a new chapter of volunteering in your life.

"Yes, I can see it coming back," Sanderson smiled.