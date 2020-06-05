This is what 6 protesters experienced in George Floyd's Sunday protests

On Sunday, thousands of protesters marched on the Boston Common to demand justice for George Floyd, the black man killed in Minneapolis police custody on May 25, and to speak out against police brutality. The protests were peaceful for hours, but violence erupted at night when businesses were damaged or looted, and police officers used tear gas and pepper spray on the crowds. Since Sunday, peaceful protests have been taking place across the state. We asked readers who attended the demonstrations to share their stories. Here are six stories from protesters about what they experienced.

Some answers have been edited for length and clarity

I marched with the peaceful demonstration

“I marched with the peaceful South End rally to the State House. For several hours I was encouraged by the support of hundreds of people who spoke for a just cause. The feelings of pain, sadness, and frustration were overwhelming, but the feelings of community and empowerment were also powerful. People made their voices heard while others shared water bottles, snacks, masks, and hand sanitizer. As a longtime Boston resident and Boston teacher, I am proud to have been a part of this peaceful demonstration and I hope that you will send a message that systemic change is long overdue in our country. I was very disappointed in the coverage of this event by the Balloon. The focus has been on a very small period of time and on a very small group of people who led the peaceful demonstration in a different direction. I live in the immediate area around the park and the hours of meaningful and peaceful community activism were far greater and more important than the subsequent violence. ” – Lauren Huff

"Our voices were raised as one,quot;

"I arrived at the Government Center at 3 p.m. and I came across, I suppose, a thousand peaceful protesters who, for the most part, carried posters, wore black (and their face masks). Our voices rose as one as we chanted "There is no justice. No peace!" Later those words would come back to haunt us. – Susan Abbattista

Everyone we met was educated and civil.

"We were very close to the state house so we could clearly see the speakers and officers on the lawn. There were thousands of people protesting peacefully. They all wore masks and everyone we met was polite and courteous. Chants for officers to "kneel down and show you care,quot; were ignored as no officer acknowledged the request for understanding. That was the saddest part of the day. We saw a white boy in a structure start trying to destroy him and the crowd yelled "no,quot; and stopped him. We started to leave around 8 and we were waiting for a taxi when we started to hear sirens. I don't know who started the violence, but I can say that it was not the thousands of people who came to protest peacefully. " – Sherri Dockrey

We found out that the MBTA had been closed

“On Sunday afternoon, my friends and I joined what must have been THOUSANDS of others in a March from Nubia Square to the State House in Boston. People of all ages, races, ethnicities, sexual orientations, gender identities, cultural backgrounds, and various other "divisive qualities,quot; came together for a peaceful protest. And despite what the media will tell you, that's exactly what it was … peaceful … We witnessed a (white) man carry a sharpie to a window … however, the entire crowd to His surroundings stopped to call him and remind him that this was NOT what we were there for. We weren't there to destroy anything, or to cause violence … and outside of that isolated incident, I didn't even see anyone throwing garbage in the trash all day … When night started to fall, protesters dispersed, and we started trying to go home.

It was then that we realized that the MBTA had been closed, by order of the police. As my friends and I stood alongside countless others, trying to find another way home, the police with riot gear began to invade Boston Common en masse. Dozens and dozens of police officers came by first, at which point we realized that they were probably going to try to make a mass arrest. Before we could start running, even more motorcycle policemen began to surround us. Then the cruisers came, flying toward the Common at ridiculous speeds, without hesitation before colliding with crowds of trapped, innocent people who just wanted to go home. They made us tear gas. They sprinkled pepper on us. We were shot with rubber bullets. They hit us with their cars. They attacked us. Without any suggestion. WE TRY TO GO HOME. " – Liam Finnigan

Why can we arm the police and I still don't have adequate protection at work?

“I am a white woman, a single mother, a nurse, a student and I am sick and tired of the systemic racism that infiltrated our society worse than covid 19. I have seen the effects of covid, I know who gets sick. – people of color, disabled and elderly, poor. Why can we arm the police and I still don't have adequate protection at work? Yesterday we were peaceful and angry. Companies were tackling ling (sic) before it turned violent, they knew what to expect. I don't blame people for acting when the police come in and start engaging in violent tactics to disperse a peaceful crowd. We are NOT a police state. " – Jennifer Beers

All races seemed to show up, and of all ages.

“I went down in Chinatown and accompanied my friends to the state house. This was perhaps the largest crowd of people I have ever witnessed, all dressed in black, many with backpacks, almost in some form (of) a mask. The crowd was not limited to any identity: all races seemed to present themselves, and of all ages. As we headed to (the) state house, we chanted phrases like "Black Lives Matter,quot;, "Say His Name! George Floyd,quot;, etc. We continued singing during the state house with several moments when we knelt down. There were no fights. There were no looting or riots. Some people lit some fireworks. The demonstration itself was peaceful until the police arrived around 9 PM.

Protesters began to leave at this point. Most people were driving down Tremont Street toward the AMC Theater as police blocked the downtown crossing station. A couple of individuals, all white, began to annoy the police. One of them set fire to a police car. The police retaliated with tear gas and rubber bullets. I ran down Tremont Street with my friends at the time, people were yelling, tear gas was still being fired at us (even though most of us were running away from them).

My impression: I cannot stress this enough: this was perhaps one of the most powerful, peaceful and unusual protests I have ever experienced in my life. Everyone there was aware of George Floyd's murder and police brutality towards blacks, but from the crowd's face, you wouldn't believe it. It is difficult, at least from experience, to find such a unifying injustice, particularly when that injustice is directed at a particular minority group. The closest I've seen to a protest like this, in Boston, was after the Parkland shootings. This was at least 3 times bigger than that … Also, this was all done in the context of the coronavirus. Almost everyone wore a mask. The few groups I have found that were not, were often African American; the reasoning is that covering your face has been shown to have deadly consequences for the police. Hand, glove and water disinfectants are commonly passed. Everyone was aware of the virus and were doing their part to protest in these circumstances.

The demonstration was incredibly peaceful and I hope this is mentioned more than (the) altercation that ended it. "- Raique Pereira

