This could be the real reason the PS5 dev kit has such a wild design: BGR

The PS5 news you were waiting for has been delayed due to ongoing protests in the US. USA, but Sony will hold an event soon.

The PlayStation 5 design may not be featured in the show, but a new Sony patent reveals intriguing detail about an already confirmed PS5 console.

The new PS5 development kit that leaked last year may have served an essential purpose for Sony, new documentation reveals. The development kit may have been used to test the cooling system that Sony could use in the final design.

Microsoft unveiled the Xbox X Series design in mid-December during a gaming event, in a surprising move for the industry. But Sony did not respond, keeping the design of the PlayStation 5 still a secret. The company has just postponed the PS5 event it had scheduled for this week, in light of continued protests against police brutality. But we never expected the PS5 design to be shown during the main presentation only online. Sony's marketing strategy differs from Microsoft's, and the PS5 design reveal may come later. We know what the PS5 development kit looks like thanks to a series of leaks from last year. A patent revealed a different console design than anything Sony had done so far, and all the leaks that followed confirmed the existence of such a product. We even wondered if that's really the PS5 design that Sony will eventually pick for the console, as the PS5 development kit was much more elaborate than previous PlayStation test units. Why would Sony go through the trouble of building that unusual PS5 case and sending it to the developers if it wasn't going to be used? And why would Sony patent the gadget? Turns out there may be a reasonable explanation for the wild design of Sony's PS5 dev kit, and it all comes in the form of a different patent.

Dutch blog people LetsGoDigital He discovered a new Sony patent that describes a detail of functionality crucial to the design of the PS5 development kit, and that is the device's elaborate cooling system.

A few months ago we speculated that the design of the PS5 development kit could show the actual design of the PS5, from our post at the time:

The V design has two purposes. First, it is an indication that you are looking at the PS5, with "V,quot; as the Roman number for 5. Second, the V architecture could help with cooling. All of that elaborate design seems to favor rapid air intake, which would pass through the device and cool high-end hardware. It should also help dissipate heat more efficiently.

The new Sony patent indicates that the V-shaped PS5 development kit is supposed to house two cooling systems, one placed on each arm of the V, as seen in the following images.

This is how Sony describes the cooling elements of the console:

An electronic device has a plurality of cooling fans to supply air to a heat sink. The plurality of cooling fans create air flows that pass through the heat sink from a first side of the heat sink to a second side of the heat sink. The heat sink is arranged obliquely to the left-right direction and the front-rear direction of the electronic device. An outer member has an intake port formed along the first side of the heat sink and oblique to the front-rear direction and left-right direction. (…) A heat sink is arranged in a microprocessor mounted on a circuit board. A cooling fan is arranged upstream of the heat sink, and a power supply unit is arranged downstream of the heat sink. The air sent from the cooling fan passes through the heat sink, passes through the power supply unit, and is discharged to the outside.

We already know that both the PS5 and X Series will share similar hardware, and both consoles will need robust cooling systems. That could be the reason why Sony chose that impressive development kit design to prove it all.

A Bloomberg The story in mid-April indicated that the PS5 cooling system would be more expensive than usual, due to new hardware:

Most of the console's components have been locked, people said, including the cooling system, which is unusually expensive at a few dollars per unit. Businesses would typically spend less than a dollar, but Sony chose to spend more on making sure that heat dissipation from the powerful chips housed inside the console is not an issue.

A report in early April said that Sony was encountering serious cooling issues with the PS5's design and that Sony was considering a redesign. The insiders disputed those rumors at the time.

The new patent makes it clear that Sony had been aware of the cooling requirements for the new CPU / GPU components, and has been looking for ways to increase airflow in the console. The true purpose of the PS5 development kit may have been to test the heat dissipation system Sony created for its next-gen consoles. The final PS5 design might not look anything like the development kit, but it could still incorporate a version of the cooling technology described in the patent. We will have to wait for the PS5 to turn off to see what the cooling system looks like.

PS5 development kit rendered based on Sony patent. Image Source: LetsGoDigital