There is no RTD bus service in and out of downtown Denver on Saturday.

Bus service in and out of downtown Denver will be suspended again Saturday due to safety concerns related to large protest crowds in the area.

RTD said in a press release on Friday that the train service to Union Station will run on regular hours, but the light rail service to downtown will also be suspended on Saturday.

The University of Colorado A Line, B Line and G Line will run at regular times at Union Station, according to the statement. Lines C, E, and W will also run their regular hours at Union Station.

The following service changes will be effective on Saturday:

There is no bus service in and out of downtown Denver.

The bus lobby at Union Station and Civic Center Station will be closed.

Two dozen bus routes will detour downtown.

Line L will not run.

Line H will go to the 10th Osage station.

IDT staff will continue to monitor and assess the situation throughout the weekend and will take additional action if necessary. Changes to the weekend service will be published in RTD driver alerts.

Public transport passengers are urged to wear face covers and maintain social distance in RTD vehicles.