The theme includes the rights to the Danish drama and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Doc – Up News Info

Topic, the streaming service for First Look Media, has acquired North American rights to the Danish drama series When the dust settles and doc series Through Greenland, in front of game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.

The first will debut exclusively on the service on July 30 and the second will launch on August 27.

When the dust settles Originally broadcast on the Danish public broadcast network DR on February 2, 2020 to an audience of over one million viewers on all platforms.

The character-based series is a multi-plot drama that portrays eight very different characters during the days before and after a terrorist attack in Copenhagen. It was co-created by Dorte Høgh and Ida Maria Rydén, with Milad Alami (Follow the money III) sharing management tasks with Jeanette Nordahl (Wild land) and Iram Haq (What will people say). The series is produced by Stinna Lassen for DR Drama.

Through Greenland Follow Coster-Waldau on an adventure expedition around the world's largest island, located between the Arctic and Atlantic oceans.

Topic's vice president of acquisitions Jennifer Liang negotiated the deal with DR Sales executive and acquisitions manager Freja Johanne Nørgaard Sørensen.

"We are delighted that the topic has resumed When the dust settles. The series is an ambitious project that speaks to something in all of us and I hope the American audience embraces our series wholeheartedly, "said Freja Johanne Nørgaard Sørensen, executive manager of sales and acquisitions for DR Sales.