A week ago, the "Take A Knee,quot; demonstration was interrupted by a truck rushing through a group of peaceful protesters on the I-35W bridge. Now, however, the group seeks to reclaim their space and refocus their mission.

Until now, protesters have been able to uphold their mission to dismantle racism and hold the police accountable. They've been fueled by adrenaline for the past week, but they know that if they want to make a real change, they will have to stay focused.

"I think next week and the week after, people who want to continue this kind of grassroots effort will have to find their message," said Royce White.

White, a former NBA athlete, helped organize the event with P.J. Hill, a former soccer runner.

It was inspired by Colin Kaepernick, who in 2016 knelt down during an NFL game to protest brutality against African-Americans. The act inspired protests across the country.

The protesters gathered in the plaza of the Bank of EE Stadium. USA As members of the National Guard watched, as the streets filled with their vehicles.

