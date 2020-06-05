The stars of "The Leftovers" reflect on their "life-changing" friendship – Up News Info

Tonight on YouTube The remains Stars Justin Theroux and Ann Dowd met for a panel on the HBO series, as part of the "ATX TV … from the Couch" scheme, reflecting on what made the project so special to them.

Initially, in conversation, the pair of acclaimed actors vaguely reflected on how the series resonates with the world we live in today. "It almost seems non-fiction now, in a weird way," Theroux said.

Created by Damon Lindelof and Tom Perrotta, the supernatural drama begins three years after the "Sudden Departure," a mysterious event that results in the disappearance of 2% of the world's population. Focused on Police Chief Kevin Garvey (Theroux) and his family, the series watches as a group of people in a small New York community try to get on with their lives after an inexplicable tragedy.

For Dowd, part of what he did The remains so special was his singularly reflective examination of grief. With more than 100,000 deaths in the United States as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the series' focus on pain still resonates powerfully. "I always thought that the reason people had a hard time seeing it, those who didn't see it, was because (because of their pain confrontation). It was like, 'No, no, don't go there,'" Dowd recalled. "Always I wanted to say, "Stay a little longer."

For the most part, tonight's panel was an examination of multiple types of love: the love that existed between the actors Leftovers characters, and that came up between the actors themselves during production.

Receiving an Emmy nomination for his turn in the series, Dowd played Patti Levin, a leader within the Guilty Remnant, one of several cults that emerged, after the game, known for its members dressed in white and chain smokers. . Antagonist to the Theroux Police Chief during the first season, Patti seemed like the last person on Earth to become his friend. But after Patti died in the first season, she appeared to Kevin in visions, resulting in an unusual and ever-evolving relationship dynamic.

“We both came to the conclusion that this is a love story between these two, and I still feel that way. And I don't mean romantic love, "Theroux said." It is as if two souls come together and merge. "

Arriving to The remains, neither actor knew the other. The deeply personal relationship they now share developed over time. "It was slow progress because our stories weren't really aligned (at first)," Theroux said, "and half the time, they didn't speak together in our scenes."

But of course Theroux and Dowd struck up a powerful friendship that is still in place today. "To this day, you are the one I call and think about. Every time I fight, I think of you and find my way. And that, for me, changes life," said Dowd. "That's the extraordinary thing about The remains: It traveled far beyond the story we saw. "

During the panel, Dowd recalled a particularly vivid memory of his time shooting with Theroux in Australia, in which he was having an intense panic attack and the actor came to his aid. "It was fierce. I was staying with Justin, thank God, and you knew it immediately. It's the type you think about, "OMG, this is the end of my life. What do I do?" She said. "I don't know what I would have done if I hadn't been with you."

Since the ATX Television Festival generally takes place every year in Austin, the actors also made a point of recognizing another form of love: their love for the city that became their home during the Season 2 production. "It's almost like you have to agree that you're going to love it before you even get there, and I was fully prepared to hate it, "Theroux joked. “(But) we were fortunate to spend a considerable amount of time there. Many, many times, during the quarantine, I thought about our time there, and I miss it very much.

“There was one night where we were filming, and a big storm was coming. We got in my car and ran back to my house, it was like 5 in the morning, we served ourselves a deep cocktail, and then we saw those storms come and crash in Austin, "added Theroux. “It was one of the happiest moments we had there, of which there were many. It felt biblical. "

While there certainly were challenges in filming The remainsTheroux remembers it as the rare project he was really "ecstatic" to work on, right through. "I am so grateful to you, Damon and the directors. I never had that 'Oh shit, I just need to get through this' experience. And by the way, we weren't exactly game of Thrones also not on fire, "said the actor." But when we had those really tough weeks, it was always like, "I don't care if four people see this. It's fine and I'm proud of it."

Based on an acclaimed novel of the same name by Perrotta, The remains aired for three seasons, between 2014 and 2017. Critically acclaimed throughout his career, the series has achieved a cult following, and is still considered by some to be one of the best television shows of all time. They starred alongside Theroux and Dowd in the HBO series such acclaimed characters as Christopher Eccleston, Amy Brenneman, Liv Tyler, Margaret Qualley, Chris Zylka, Regina King and Carrie Coon, among others.

Online broadcast between Friday, June 5 and Sunday, June 7, "ATX TV … from the couch!" It is the first virtual iteration of the ATX Television Festival. The festival moved online, after the coronavirus pandemic closed countless film and television events around the world.