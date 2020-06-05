The star of & # 39; Cheer & # 39; Jerry Harris hopes to inspire youth after being named & # 39; Gay Black Icon & # 39;

Instagram

The 20-year-old member of the Navarro College Bulldogs cheer team and Netflix star is on the moon after he was crowned by BET as the 'gay black icon we need in 2020'.

Jerry harris, star of the successful Netflix docuseries "Encourage", he is" very happy "after being named" the gay black icon we need in 2020 "by BET.

The 20-year-old member of the Navarro College Bulldogs team of entertainers rose to fame when the group became the subject of the popular show, and quickly became a household name and key figure in LGBTQ + culture.

Speaking about the latest installment of iHeartRadio's Variety and The Big Ticket Podcast, released Thursday, June 4, 2020, Jerry spoke about being a role model for young children and how he's been dealing with his new fame as a student in a small college town outside Dallas.

"Just hearing that from them makes me very happy because I love BET," Marc Malkin told presenter about the network's reaction. "I definitely feel like it's a lot of pressure to live up to it, but I want to be that person that everyone knows can handle it and doesn't let me get the best of myself or take away from who I am."

Jerry also hopes that his higher profile can help inspire younger people who are still struggling with their sexuality.

"I want to be someone who is not afraid, who has confidence in others, who has confidence in himself and who believes in himself, and just to tell them that you can be who you want to be, and you can be who you are, because you are perfect and you are enough for anyone, "he added.

