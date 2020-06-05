The NFL admits to making a mistake by "not listening,quot; to players about racism

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell He has said the league was wrong for "not listening,quot; to players' concerns regarding racial inequality.

In a new statement expressing support for the Black Lives Matter movement, Goodell said on Friday via video message: "It has been a difficult time for our country, particularly for blacks in our country. First, my condolences to the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and all the families that have suffered police brutality. "

"We, the National Football League, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of blacks," he continued. We the National Soccer League admit that we were wrong not to listen to NFL players sooner and encourage everyone to speak up and protest peacefully. We, the National Football League, believe that Black Lives Matter is important.

The issue of racism within the NFL got renewed exposure when in 2016, Colin Kaepernick He protested against police brutality by kneeling when the national anthem was played during games. After failing to sign with a new team the following year, Kaepernick filed a collusion complaint against the NFL owners. The complaint was privately resolved in 2019.