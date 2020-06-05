The NFL admits to making a mistake by "not listening,quot; to players about racism

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell He has said the league was wrong for "not listening,quot; to players' concerns regarding racial inequality.
In a new statement expressing support for the Black Lives Matter movement, Goodell said on Friday via video message: "It has been a difficult time for our country, particularly for blacks in our country. First, my condolences to the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and all the families that have suffered police brutality. "
"We, the National Football League, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of blacks," he continued. We the National Soccer League admit that we were wrong not to listen to NFL players sooner and encourage everyone to speak up and protest peacefully. We, the National Football League, believe that Black Lives Matter is important.
The issue of racism within the NFL got renewed exposure when in 2016, Colin Kaepernick He protested against police brutality by kneeling when the national anthem was played during games. After failing to sign with a new team the following year, Kaepernick filed a collusion complaint against the NFL owners. The complaint was privately resolved in 2019.
In 2018, the NFL passed a policy that would require league players and staff to stand up during the national anthem, but offered people the option of staying inside the locker room if they didn't want to stand up. The policy was never finally enforced.
Looking ahead, Goodell has promised to do better.
"I personally protest with you and want to be part of the much-needed change in this country. Without black players, there would be no National Football League. Protests across the country are emblematic of centuries of silence, inequality and oppression of blacks players, coaches, fans and staff, "he said in the video.
"We are listening, I am listening, and I will reach out to the players who have raised their voices and others on how we can improve and move toward a better and more united family in the NFL," Goodell said.
Earlier this week, Drew Brees He faced criticism from other athletes for describing the national anthem protests as disrespectful.
Brees issued an apology, which read in part: "In an attempt to speak about respect, unity and solidarity centered around the American flag and the national anthem, I made comments that were insensitive and completely lost the mark on the problems that We are currently facing each other as a country. They lacked awareness and no compassion or empathy. "