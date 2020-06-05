The New York Times admits that controversial Senator Tom Cotton Op-Ed fell short – Up News Info

TO UPDATE: The New York Times released a statement today admitting that a controversial opinion piece it published on Wednesday did not meet its standards.

More than 800 staff members signed a letter protesting the publication of an op-ed on Wednesday by Republican Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton titled "Send the Troops." After initially defending its publication choice, the NYT today issued a letter to senior publishers in the opinion and news divisions, as well as executives at the New York Times Company.

"We have examined the piece and the process prior to publication," said a statement by Eileen Murphy, a Times spokeswoman. “This review made it clear that a hasty editorial process led to the publication of an opinion piece that did not meet our standards. As a result, we are planning to examine both short-term and long-term changes, to include expanding our fact-checking operation and reducing the number of Op-Eds we publish. "

The rollback letter came after the editor of Times A.G. Sulzberger will email the staff and support the publication of the opinion piece.

"I believe in the principle of openness to a range of opinions, including those with which we disagree, and this article was published in that spirit," he wrote. "But it is essential that we listen and reflect on the concerns we are hearing, as we would do with any piece that is subject to significant criticism." I will do it with an open mind. "

He added: "We do not publish any arguments, they must be accurate and bona fide explorations of the day's problems."

EARLIER: New York Times employees bitterly complained on social media today after the newspaper's opinion section published a column by Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton calling on President Donald Trump to "Send the Troops."

Cotton, a notoriously pro-Trump supporter, asked the president to mobilize the military to quell civil unrest in many of America's major cities. The column was titled Tom Cotton: Send the troops.

While Los Angeles and Washington, DC, among other cities, have brought in the National Guard, there are some resistance groups that resist insertion of troops, including New York City.

Many NY Times employees began tweeting a similar message in response to Cotton's column along with a headline image (see below): Executing this endangers Black @NYTimes staff.

The Times employees were a mix of editorial and production, including restaurant critics, graphic producers, culture reporters, technology writers, and opinion writers. Roxane Gay.

"Surreal and horrible awakening on the morning of June 4, the 31st anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown, to this headline" wrote Times China correspondent Amy Qin.

The newspaper had no immediate official comment. However, editorial page editor James Bennet said in a Twitter post that "the Times editorial board has strongly defended the protests as patriotic and criticized the use of force, saying today that police have often responded with More Violence Against Protesters, Journalists, and Spectators – We have also crossed over the years against the underlying systemic cruelties that led to these protests.

"As part of our explorations of these issues, Times Opinion has released powerful arguments that support the protests, advocate for fundamental change and criticize police abuses. Times Opinion owes our readers to show counterarguments, particularly those made by people in a position to establish policy. We understand that many readers find Senator Cotton's argument painful, even dangerous. We believe this is one of the reasons why it requires public scrutiny and debate. "