The NBA approves the 22-team format to restart the season; Provisional calendar includes a draft in October – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

A mid-summer return to NBA action seems increasingly likely now after key Board of Governors approval.

It was announced Thursday that the league approved a competitive format that would resume play for 22 teams as soon as July 31. Officials said it was the formal first step to restart the regular season.

The 2019-2020 season was suspended in March after a Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the NBA, the approved format would allow 16 teams, eight per conference, that were in the playoff position to resume play along with six other teams that were six games or less behind the eighth seed in their conference.

"Board approval of the restart format is a necessary step to resume the NBA season," said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. While the COVID-19 pandemic presents formidable challenges, we hope to end the season in a safe and responsible manner based on strict protocols that are now being finalized with public health officials and medical experts. We also recognize that as we prepare to resume play, our society is recovering from the recent tragedies of racial violence and injustice, and we will continue to work closely with our teams and players to use our collective resources and influence to address these issues in a meaningful way. very real. and concrete forms ".

The Dallas Mavericks would be included in the 22 returning teams.

To see in depth how the new format would work, click here.

NBA officials said that resuming the season would also be based on an agreement to use the Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Florida, to host all games and practices.

According to officials, if the season were to restart on July 31, the NBA 2020 giveaway draw would be held on August 25, and the NBA 2020 draw would be held on October 15.

If these tentative scheduled dates remain in effect, officials anticipate that the next season will begin on December 1.