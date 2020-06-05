The Marshfield Fair was canceled for 2020, but will house a movie theater

The Marshfield Fair, which has been welcoming visitors every August for over 150 years, will not take place in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, there will still be entertainment at the fairgrounds this summer.

According to The Patriot Ledger, the fairgrounds will house a weekend drive-in cinema that will begin in two weeks with the Father's Day weekend.

The Marshfield Agricultural and Horticultural Society, which owns the fairgrounds, will run the drive-in theater in association with Fiesta Shows, which generally manages the fairground attractions. The theater, which will show classic films like "Tiburon,quot;, has space for 500 cars, but only 250 will be initially allowed due to social distancing.

"We decided not to hold the fair due to the pandemic and, financially, we don't think it could have worked," said Marshfield Agricultural and Horticultural Society President Lenny LaForest. The patriot ledger. "We were thinking of ways to generate income and do something for people, and we landed in a drive-in theater."

With traditional movie theaters closed for now, LaForest is not alone in moving to a drive-in: the Kowloon restaurant on Route 1 has plans to open a drive-in in its parking lot, and Showcase Cinemas at Patriot Place in Foxborough has opened a choice of temporary access.

Get email alerts from Boston.com:

Sign up and receive coronavirus news and breaking updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.