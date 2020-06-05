The man allegedly called Ahmuad Arbery A & # 39; F * cking N * gger & # 39; after shooting him

Travis McMichael, one of three men arrested for the murder of the unarmed black runner, Ahmaud Arbery, allegedly called Arbery a "fucking nigger,quot; after shooting and killing him, according to Richard Dial of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Dial revealed the shocking news during a preliminary hearing in a Brunswick court. The GBI was called in to investigate the racially charged murder.

He also claims that Travis used the word on at least two other occasions. "One in particular that comes to mind is that he made the statement that he loved his job because he is on a boat and there is no word anywhere," Dial said according to NBC News.

Travis' father, Gregory McMichael, 64, and his neighbor William "Roddie,quot; Bryan, 50, also face charges for the murder of Arbery.

On another occasion, he reportedly commented in an Instagram post saying that it would have been better if someone had "blown the damn word."