"The Help,quot; Gets Criticism As It Rises To # 1 On Netfix Amid George Floyd Protests

As protests erupted around the world, people turned to other resources to learn more about racism. Surprisingly, this has made the 2011 #ViolaDavis movie led by #TheHelp # 1 on @netflix, prompting writers to talk about it.

Many feel that she has a saving "white woman,quot; tone and does not give an accurate description of racism. "I'm so sorry, but the last thing people should be watching are pirated,quot; racial reconciliation "movies like The Help," Rebecca Theodore-Vachon, a television and film critic, tweeted. Madison III reacted to a separate post from Netflix's Black Lives Matter by writing, "Okay, but be a soldier and remove,quot; Help "from Netflix."

In a 2018 @vanityfair interview, Viola expressed regret for starring in the film.

She said, "Me." I just felt that the voices of the maids were not heard at the end of the day. I know Aibileen. I know Minny (played by Octavia Spencer, who won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress). They are my grandmother. They are my mom. And I know that if you make a movie that the whole premise is based on, I want to know how it feels to work for whites and raise children in 1963, I want to know how you really feel about it. I never heard that in the course of the movie. "

Other movies related to race also saw an increase. According to iTunes, "Do The Right Thing,quot;, "Just Mercy,quot;, "Waves,quot;, "I Am Not Your Black,quot;, Selma "and,quot; Remember The Titans "have received a large number of broadcasts amid the protests.

As we've kept you updated, there have been a lot of protests since George Floyd's death while in police custody. Although some of the protests have turned into looting and vandalism, not all was lost as Derek Chauvin, the officer whose knee was on George's neck, and the other three former officers have now been charged.

It was announced Wednesday that Chauvin's charge was upgraded from murder in the third degree to now in the second degree. The other officers have been accused of aiding and abetting second-degree killings.

As we reported, additional footage of George Floyd's death showed three officers pinning him down as he struggled to breathe. People felt that only the evidence justified that all officers involved were charged.Finally, it took them a week to update Chauvin's charges and also for the other officers to receive charges.

Do you want updates directly to your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or Click here to join!