The great protest of San Jose George Floyd remains peaceful without a curfew – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (Up News Info SF) – A large protest in downtown San José on Thursday ended peacefully with no law enforcement in sight, a stark contrast to last week's protest that erupted in violence and arrests.

"Today's message is a peaceful protest," said Kiana Simmons.

The San José resident bought a canopy earlier in the day and established a "station,quot; where people could drop off donated food and water for the crowd outside the City Hall.

Protesters held signs, sang and waved to drivers a few hours after city leaders announced they were going to get up at 8:30 p.m. at 5 am. curfew.

"No one intends to live under curfew for an extended period of time, no one believes it is a tolerable way of living, this is not a state of martial law," said Mayor Sam Liccardo during a news conference for the afternoon.

The curfew came after threats of looting and mass and organized retail thefts in other parts of the Bay Area.

City leaders also said the curfew would help calm the unrest when police and protesters clashed in protests last week. During the press conference, the police defended the actions they took against the protesters. So far they have made around 180 arrests.

"There were people running around downtown with throttles and lighters," said San Jose Police Captain Jason Dwyer. "It was only a matter of time before the structural fires started and we would have been one of those burning news cities; we made the decision not to give up."

But Thursday night's protest was a much more peaceful scene. There were no officers to watch as protesters gathered late into the night.

"We are at peace, I think everyone here will have a successful night, and especially with all the food and supplies we have here, I think everything will be fine," Simmons said.

She said they plan to meet again outside the city hall on Friday at 4 p.m. along with the NAACP.