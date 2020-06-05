The first phones that can control your temperature are here: BGR

Detecting coronavirus symptoms like fever is a simple solution that authorities can apply as local economies open up.

Fever controls could help with early detection of potential COVID-19 patients and limit the spread of the disease as more people return to a sense of normalcy.

Infrared thermometers and cameras can help with temperature controls, but phones can also be used to detect this particular COVID-19 sign. The first mobile devices with integrated IR sensors are already here.

Several countries and regions were able to flatten the curve, as the new coronavirus moved to other continents. But the risk has not disappeared. The virus is as powerful as before, and new outbreaks are possible if containment measures are not applied as economies reopen. Social distancing is still required, and face masks can stop the spread of the virus. You should also continue to wash your hands as often as possible and disinfect surfaces and objects. Another minor thing that authorities should enforce is temperature controls, especially in crowded places. Fever is one of the symptoms that COVID-19 patients may experience, although studies have shown that not all infected will report fever. However, fever detection can help find people who may be infected with SARS-CoV-2 or a different virus. That is probably the reason why the first temperature sensor phones are already here.

The first phone that comes with a temperature fever is the Play 4 Pro from the Huawei subsidiary Honor. The company posted a clip on Weibo to demonstrate the feature in action. All you have to do to get a reading is point the device to someone's forehead, and the built-in app will give you a temperature reading. Everything happens through an infrared sensor that can measure temperatures between -20 ° C (-4 ° F) to 100 ° C (212 ° F), for Up News Info Technica. IR temperature checks may not be as accurate as thermal cameras or normal thermometers, but these devices can still be helpful in finding people with a fever.

The new Honor phone costs around $ 422 and will offer some cool high-end specs, including a 6.57-inch piercing LCD screen, Kirin 990 processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, 5G support, dual-lens rear camera, and 4,200 mAh battery. The problem with Play 4 Pro is that it comes with the Android 10 version of Huawei, which comes without Google services. Huawei is prohibited from doing business with U.S. technology companies, and the prohibition also applies to Honor.

The other phone to pack a built-in infrared thermometer is a feature phone that runs on KaiOS. The Fise phone supports "accurate temperature readings up to 0.2 degrees Celsius,quot;, according to a press release.

The phone may not be as exciting as a smartphone, but it still offers 4G connectivity and access to some popular apps like Google Assistant, WhatsApp, YouTube, Facebook, and Google Maps. The price of the phone has not been announced, but the device will be even more affordable than the Honor Play 4 Pro.

