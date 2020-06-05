The creator of & # 39; Riverdale & # 39; promises Vanessa Morgan that & # 39; change is happening & # 39; after his criticism of diversity

The CW

The actress who plays Toni Topaz in The CW's teen drama series has previously expressed frustration at the portrayal of blacks as a sidekick to white leads in the media.

Up News Info –

Vanessa MorganThe campaign on the lack of diversity in the media has been heard. Days after she expressed frustration at how "blacks are portrayed in the media," the actress known for her portrayal of Toni Topaz on The CW & # 39; s "Riverdale"He received a public apology and a promise for improvement from the show's creator, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.

On Thursday, June 4, Aguirre-Sacasa used Instagram to declare: "We listen to Vanessa. We love Vanessa. She is right. We are sorry and we promise you the same thing we did to her." In the statement, she continued: "We will do our best to honor her and the character she plays. As well as all of our actors and characters of color."

The showrunner went on to point out, "THE CHANGE is happening and will continue to happen. Riverdale will get bigger, not smaller. Riverdale will be part of the movement, not outside it." He added: "All of the Riverdale writers made a donation to @BLMLA, but we know where the work should happen to us. In the writers room."

<br />

Morgan filed a public complaint about the unfair treatment of black people in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. On Sunday, May 31, she tweeted: "Tired of how blacks are portrayed in the media, tired of being portrayed as thugs, dangerous or angry people."

The "Lovely geek"The actress continued to express her anger in the same publication," tired of us being used as non-dimensional characters for our protagonists as well. Or it's only used in diversity ads, but not in the show. Start with the media. I'm not [silent] anymore. "

On Wednesday June 3, the 28-year-old actress explained why she expressed herself about the unfair treatment. "For my black fans, I have now made it my goal to fight for us. For the six-year-old girl who had no role model to look like on television. This is for you," she tweeted. "We are not your symbolic non-dimensional black characters. This is being black in Hollywood. I will fight for YOU."

Vanessa Morgan explained the reasons behind her fight for change in the media.

While criticizing the representation of blacks in the media, Morgan emphasized that it has nothing to do with his "Riverdale" co-stars, which include Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, KJ Apa, Madelaine Petsch and Charles Melton. "They don't write the program," he noted. "So there is no need to attack them, they are not the best and I know they support me."