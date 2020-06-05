The 5 states with the highest number of coronavirus cases per capita – BGR

The states begin to open after almost three months of closing.

However, the coronavirus pandemic continues to kill hundreds of Americans every day.

On a per capita basis, New York has had the highest number of coronavirus cases

With June in full swing, and the coronavirus has peaked in many areas, several states have begun reopening in recent days. Many states, for example, have slowly but surely begun to allow nonessential companies like hair salons and salons to reopen. Also, bars and restaurants are beginning to reopen, albeit with new rules that limit how many customers can be inside at any given time. And earlier today, Las Vegas reopened after a 78-day lockdown, with players and tourists flocking to casinos and restaurants.

Still, the coronavirus continues to wreak havoc across the country. And although the virus has decreased in many areas, we are beginning to see an increase in coronavirus cases in places like Texas and Arizona. With that said, MSN He recently directed us to a data pool that establishes the rate of coronavirus cases per capita in each and every state. Note that the data is current as of the end of May, but has probably not changed dramatically in the past few days.

Not surprisingly, New York still takes first place despite the virus peaking a few weeks ago.

5. Connecticut

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of May 24: 1,144 per 100,000 people (40,873 cases in total)

COVID-19 related deaths as of May 24: 105 per 100,000 people – 3rd more (3,742 total deaths)

Tests completed as of May 24: 6,206 per 100,000 people, the ninth majority (221,726 total tests)

Positive test rate: 18.4% – 4th highest

Date of first known case: 3/8/2020

Total population: 3,572,665

4. Rhode Island

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to May 25: 1,330 per 100,000 people (14,065 cases in total)

COVID-related deaths May 19-25: 58 per 100,000 people – 5th more (608 total deaths)

Tests completed as of May 25: 12,551 per 100,000 people – most (132,701 total tests)

Positive test rate: 10.6% – 18th highest

Date of first known case: 03/01/2020

Total population: 1,057,315

3. Massachusetts

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to May 25: 1,351 per 100,000 people (93,271 cases in total)

COVID-related deaths May 19-25: 93 per 100,000 people – 4th more (6,416 total deaths)

Tests completed as of May 25: 7,832 per 100,000 people – 5th more (540,561 total tests)

Positive test rate: 17.3% – 5th highest

Date of first known case: 2/1/2020

Total population: 6,902,149

2. New Jersey

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to May 25: 1,741 per 100,000 people (155,092 total cases)

COVID-related deaths May 19-25: 125 per 100,000 people – most (11,144 total deaths)

Tests completed as of May 25: 7,002 per 100,000 people – 7th plus (623,797 total tests)

Positive test rate: 24.9% – highest

Date of first known case: 3/4/2020

Total population: 8,908,520

1. New York

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to May 25: 1,856 per 100,000 people (362,764 total cases)

COVID-related deaths May 19-25: 120 per 100,000 people – 2nd majority (23,488 total deaths)

Tests completed as of May 25: 8,901 per 100,000 people – 2nd majority (1,739,449 total tests)

Positive test rate: 20.9% – 2nd highest

Date of first known case: 03/01/2020

Total population: 19,542,209

Young woman with face mask walking through the grocery store during the COVID-19 pandemic. Image source: Drazen Zigic / Shutterstock