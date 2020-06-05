Texas-owned black brewery creates recipe for beer others will use to support racial equality – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (CNN) – Craft breweries in the United States plan to launch a new beer in support of equality for people of color, teaming up with other brands to respond to growing racial unrest.

Called "‘ Black ’is Beautiful,quot;, the beer is a 10% ABV imperial stout with a drier body with notes of dark chocolate and fudge. The first beers are expected to come out in July.

Weathered Souls, a black-owned brewery in San Antonio, Texas, created the base recipe for beer and has so far recruited more than 215 brewers across the country to launch it. Participating breweries can add a unique touch and put their brewery's name on the common label.

The effort comes at a time when the craft beer industry is grappling with its own diversity issues. Depending on the role, between 76% and 89% of the brewery's employees are white, according to the latest Brewers Association demographic data released in August 2019. In addition, 62% to 92.5% were male, excluding positions. of service personnel, according to the own -reported survey data.

"With the 2019 data now available, anyone who scans it will conclude that there is work to be done, and we as a craft beer community can do better," wrote Julia Herz, director of the craft beer program for the Brewers Association, in a note accompanying the data. .

In recent years, the Brewers Association has tried to encourage a more inclusive industry by creating grant programs, partnering with minority organizations, and hiring a diversity ambassador.

Since the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who was killed by a white police officer on May 25 in Minneapolis, companies like Facebook and Peloton have announced donations to groups fighting racial inequality. Others like Nike and Netflix have intervened on social media.

While beer proceeds will go toward social justice causes, the product is in part a marketing opportunity for breweries – the hope is that the message behind them will help them reach the industry's millennial consumer base. , as well as new beer drinkers who are now trying craft drinks, said Marcus Baskerville, co-founder of Weathered Souls.

"Since this is supporting people of color, I thought a stout would be appropriate," said Baskerville.

Participating breweries will donate a portion of their proceeds from the new beer to an organization of their choice. Baskerville, who said he had experiences of racial profiling and being wrongfully detained when he was younger, said he hopes a show of unison from the industry can make a difference.

"It's crazy that you even have to ask for a change," he said.

The collaboration has long been a tenant of the craft beer sector. In the past, small, independent brewers found common ground in challenging beer giants like Anheuser-Busch InBev with eclectic styles and approaches to beer.

The Weathered Souls effort is no different from a recent effort in which more than 800 breweries launched IPA All Together and donated the proceeds to hospitality workers and others affected by the pandemic and related closings, said Samuel Richardson, co-founder and master brewer from Other Half Brewing. The brewery spearheaded the All Together collaboration and is one of the breweries to be launched by Black is Beautiful.

The other half was excited to put their weight and support behind the Black is Beautiful collaboration because "it's just a long-standing cause," said Richardson.

"We are definitely still a white male dominated industry, and I feel there is a lot of interest in changing that," said Richardson, who identifies himself as a white man. "I think everyone is trying to figure out the next step to push that change as hard as they can," he said.

(The-CNN-Wire ™ and © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner company contributed to this report. All rights reserved.)