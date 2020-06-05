Texas Officials Say Parents, 4 Children Found Dead in SUVs Parked in Garage – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

SAN ANTONIO (/AP) – An army member belongs to a family of six, including four children ages 11 months to 4 years, who were found dead in an SUV parked in the garage of a San Antonio home on Thursday night.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said the smell of carbon dioxide was so strong when officers arrived that it "blew everyone out the door." He said the police had gone to the house for a wellness checkup after the military service member failed to report to work.

At one point, officials suspected the house was potentially tampered with explosives, but found none, McManus said. Two cats were also found dead in the SUV.

"It's the whole picture. Adults, kids, pets," McManus said. "To say it's not pretty, there are no words to describe that."

McManus said there was evidence that "it was not an accident," and did not suggest that anyone outside the family was involved. He said the parents were over 30, but did not reveal their names and did not say which branch the service member was in.

McManus said the family had just moved into the home in January.

