Texas County Republican Party Chair urged to resign after suggesting George Floyd passed away – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

SAN ANTONIO (/AP) – The Republican president of one of the largest counties in Texas is being urged by her party to resign after a social media post that suggested the death of George Floyd was staged.

Cynthia Brehm is the head of the Bexar County Republican Party in San Antonio. He also garnered attention and condemnation last month for suggesting that the coronavirus pandemic was a hoax intended to harm President Donald Trump.

Governor Greg Abbott asked him to resign after a San Antonio Express-News columnist tweeted an image of Brehm on Wednesday suggesting in a Facebook post that Floyd's death was staged. The post has since been removed.

If it is an accurate email, you should resign. https://t.co/Af1RyHyZAR – Chip Roy (@chiproytx) June 3, 2020

"The comments are unpleasant and have no place in the Republican Party or in public discourse," said Abbott spokesman John Wittman.

Both Senator John Cornyn and Senator Ted Cruz of Texas also asked him to resign, as did Texas Republican Party Chairman James Dickey.

"Senator Cornyn shares Governor Abbott's belief that Cynthia Brehm should resign," Cornyn's campaign tweeted.

Senator Cornyn shares Governor Abbott's belief that Cynthia Brehm should resign. https://t.co/Kk160xMR4I – Cornyn Team (@TeamCornyn) June 4, 2020

"Cynthia Brehm's comments were wrong, and they only serve to divide us at a time when we all need to unite. Given those damaging comments, I should give up leadership," Cruz tweeted.

Brehm has not publicly responded to requests for his resignation and did not respond to requests for comment on Thursday.

Floyd died on May 25 after a Minneapolis police officer used his knee to hold Floyd's neck for several minutes when Floyd called for air and finally stopped moving. The officer has been charged with murder and three others who participated in Floyd's arrest face minor charges.

Floyd's funeral will take place next week in Houston, where he grew up. A memorial was held Thursday in Minneapolis.

