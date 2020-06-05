Texas Arcades May Reopen After Forced To Close Due To Pandemic – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS () – A big sigh of relief for a Dallas business owner who was beginning to worry that he had been forgotten among those forced to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The arcades have been closed for almost three months in Texas, while almost all other businesses have been able to reopen.

"It is quite sad to have a place that welcomes families and individuals and they cannot enjoy it right now," said Joel Malone, co-founder of Bishop Cidercade.

It's been Game Over in that game room since mid-March with dozens of video games and pinball machines turned off.

"At this point, it is strange that we are still closed," Malone said. "There are definitely higher-risk things that are open right now."

Malone said he understood the need to shut down the first time he disconnected his games and closed the bar, but says it has been frustrating to see water parks and zoos welcoming customers before he can.

"It appears that the government has moved forward at this time for obvious reasons, from moving from COVID to worrying about the riots and protesters," Malone said.

The good news came on Wednesday with the news that the state will allow Bishop Cidercade to reopen Thursday. He said he hopes the toy will bring back some of the 30 employees without permission.

The game room will keep customers separate by leaving some machines turned off, and Malone said he will work to keep the joysticks and buttons germ-free.

At least we can have 50 people here who could have a good time, forget about the world's problems and have a good time with their family, ”said Malone.