Terry Crews blames his privilege as a man for not endorsing Gabrielle Union after his departure & # 39; AGT & # 39;

After the former judge of & # 39; America & # 39; s Got Talent & # 39; filed an official complaint of harassment and discrimination against the heads of the program, the presenter of the program apologizes publicly.

Terry Crews has apologized to Gabrielle Union for not supporting her after she was fired from "America has talent"

When the actress filed an official complaint of harassment and discrimination against "AGT" producers and NBC Universal executives, the show's host confessed that she had been inspired by the Black Lives Matter protests that were spreading across the United States and wanted to apologize. with the former judge for not having it. when he first criticized the television talent show for being a "toxic" work environment.

"I am privileged as a man, in a society that also incorporates sexism," Terry tweeted on Thursday (June 4). "This privilege is transferred to my community as a black man in relation to black women. It is in this sense that I want to further amend black women, and in particular @itsgabrielleu for not recognizing the privilege I have, especially in the workplace – and adding this fact to my previous apology. "

Terry Crews apologized to Gabrielle Union for not supporting her after her dismissal & # 39; AGT & # 39 ;.

When asked for comment on the investigation, the Union's dismissal and complaints had caused the "Today"In January, Crews insisted that he had never experienced racism on" America's Got Talent, "calling it" the most diverse place I've been in my 20 years of entertainment. "

The heads of NBC Universal and the producers of the show concluded their investigation into the Union firing, claiming that misogyny and racism lurk behind the scenes on the show, ruling that nothing was found to suggest that Union has been treated unfairly.

The actress has now filed a complaint of harassment and discrimination, accusing NBC Entertainment President Paul Telegdy of threatening her for her decision to report racism on set.

The television bosses responded by insisting that their allegations are "categorically false."

"We take Ms. Union's concerns seriously and hired an outside investigator who found a global culture of diversity on the show," the statement read. "NBCUniversal remains committed to creating an inclusive and caring work environment where people of all backgrounds are treated with respect."

The Union's complaint will likely lead to a lawsuit or arbitration with Simon Cowell, Universal TV, Syco Entertainment and Fremantle Productions North America named as defendants.

Meanwhile, the "Bad Boys 2"husband of the star, Dwyane WadeHe is defending his wife on social media, calling those who have called Union a liar for confronting her former television bosses.

"Everyone has seen her as a liar after months of trying to tell them about problems in the workplace and also making sure other employees of the color that comes after her don't have the same experiences," Wade said. He tweeted, "Instead of looking through the lens of someone who has defended the black and brown community, women, and rape victims."

"So instead of making sure her work environment is a better place for everyone. Have they decided that she? Made it all up because she lost a job? She's a black woman (sic) in Hollywood who has lost a lot of jobs . "

The retired basketball star claimed that the couple's home "began to be watched" when negotiations began between his wife and the television bosses late last year (19), adding: "My family began to be followed. My daughter couldn't even go to swimming class without being followed by people looking for answers. Well, you have the answers and you don't want to hear them yet. "