Teresa Giudice reportedly not worried Joe will get hurt in boxing match – Here's why!

Fans know Joe Giudice has been gearing up for his first celebrity boxing match against ex-Ojana Noa by Jennifer Lopez and is definitely looking forward to it! That said, a source says her ex, Teresa Giudice is "relieved." Joe has something exciting to focus on as he awaits a final decision in his deportation case.

The man has the full support of his ex-wife and four daughters when it comes to his new career.

Now, a source tells HollywoodLife that ‘The girls and Teresa are happy for Joe because he now knows who his opponent is. They know how much this means to him and are relieved that he has this ahead of him. "

Even while quarantined in Italy, and therefore without access to a gym, Joe has been training hard at home.

Also, not too long ago, it was revealed that her first opponent in the ring will be the ex-husband of Jennifer Lopez, personal trainer, Ojani Noa!

The match will take place in the Bahamas on October 24.

"They know that he is strong and that this training will be taken seriously, so they are not worried that he will get hurt," the source shared with the same media outlet.

They added that ‘Joe is excited that his opponent is an athlete. He's been looking for a competitive fight and now he has one. You can't wait until the gyms open so you can start working with a coach. "

Fans of New Jersey royal housewives know very well that the man has been living in Italy since October.

After completing his prison sentence and then spending more time in ICE custody, he was released, but only in Italy, while continuing to challenge his deportation orders.



