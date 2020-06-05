Tekashi 6ix9ine talks about Blueface: & # 39; The boy with all the fake watches? & # 39;

Tekashi 6ix9ine continues to trolling rappers while under the protection of the feds under house arrest, and took time to trolling West Coast rapper Blueface, first pretending not to know who he is, before calling him "a marvel of a just hit. " "

While arguing over various rappers who considered flash in the pan, Blueface's name appeared and Tekashi referred to rapper "Thotiana,quot; as "the boy with all the fake watches."

Blueface responded with his Billboard card numbers.

Blueface has openly criticized 6ix9ine and accused him of destroying the Internet earlier this year.

"The internet is at its lowest point right now. It's all about trolling and bots. Do you know who caught the internet? 6ix9ine. F * ck 6ix9ine: his personality, his presence on the internet. He got real time,quot; That fake shit got him on real time,quot;.

He continued: "I am sure there are people who don't even care about what he did, I am sure those people will continue to rock with him. If he wakes up in the mirror and is content to look a snitch in the face, I do not lose dream ".