Tekashi 6ix9ine says Who is Blueface? – "The boy with the fake watches?"

Tekashi 6ix9ine recently did an Instagram Live session with his friend, DJ Akademiks. Akademiks and Tekashi 6ix9ine were on Instagram for about an hour for a session where they talked about the music industry and also chatted with fans.

The pair of men also called other rappers in the industry, in a conversation that is likely to anger many people. Regardless of the eventual reaction, Akademiks and Daniel Hernández will always talk about what they think.

At one point in their conversation, Tekashi 6ix9ine joked that if he was selling more from Lil & # 39; Uzi Vert this year, Akademiks had to get rid of his Instagram account. They also talked about rappers who tried to make songs with him but publicly treated him as an outcast.

Also, Akademiks asked Tekashi 6ix9ine about other rappers on the scene and one-hit wonders. Names like Blueface, BlocBoy JB, and YK Osiris came up. When Akademiks mentioned Blueface, Tekashi 6ix9one asked him if he was the boy with all the "fake watches,quot;.

Of course, Tekashi 6ix9ine has earned a reputation for itself in which people in the industry call him for mocking his former associates in the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods. 6ix9ine says she made her decision in court that day and has never looked back since.

It's clear that Tekashi 6ix9ine remains in a good mood after his release to his home earlier this year. The subject of his tease, Blueface, has faced its own setbacks, even when he posted a video on his social media in which one of his baby moms was damaging his home in front of his son.

Ad

In the video, Blueface teased her son's mother, joking in the clip that her "d * ck was so good,quot; that it must have played a role in her frenzy. As fans of the artist know, Blueface reached the top of the music industry with a hit song, but since then he hasn't seen a steady rise in popularity.



CelebrityInsider.org Post – Post Views:

0 0