Teen Shot as YFN Lucci Music Video Filming is rained with bullets

A 15-year-old boy is injured after the shooting broke out during the filming of the music video for the rapper & # 39; Key to the Streets & # 39; in an apartment complex in Atlanta.

A teenager was injured after the shooting broke out while filming YFN LucciThe Atlanta music video. The rapper was filming his new clip at an apartment complex in the southeastern part of his hometown on Wednesday night, June 3, when the shots hit the set.

At least 21 bullets were fired in what appeared to be a three-man shooting, Atlanta police told WGCL-TV. The 15-year-old boy was injured after a bullet grazed his thumb. The teenager was not identified and it is not immediately known if he was taken to the hospital.

One of the bullets also hit Lucci's Bentley car. According to police, the 29-year-old rapper left the apartment complex without his luxury car before authorities arrived at the scene.

"The investigation revealed that a music video production was underway at the time of the incident when at least three suspects began shooting," spokesman Steve Avery said in a statement. "In addition to the injured victim, several vehicles in the parking lot were damaged."

Police are looking for suspects in the shooting and investigators are still investigating whether the shooting had any direct link to Lucci or the video that was being filmed. Fortunately, Lucci did not appear to be injured in the shooting and has not addressed the incident.

Lucci, like many rappers, has been fighting with other artists, including his beef with Young bully that made headlines earlier this year. However, he hardly has a criminal record, other than his reported arrest in April 2017, when he was arrested while driving in downtown Atlanta.

Upon searching his car, authorities found three weapons, while noting that the car smelled of marijuana, despite the fact that no substance was found in the vehicle. He was released shortly after and tweeted about the incident: "Last night I went to jail, man, I swear when you live, they just won't let you live."