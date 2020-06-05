Teen filmed during YFN Lucci's latest music video

A 15-year-old teenager was reportedly shot during a recent filming of Atlanta rapper YFN Lucci's new music video.

The shooting took place at Martin Street Plaza Apartments, but police say they are not sure if the target of the shooting was someone involved in the video. The teenager was reportedly taken to the hospital after his hand was injured.

"The investigation revealed that a music video production was underway at the time of the incident when at least three suspects started shooting," official spokesman Steve Avery said in a statement by AJC. "In addition to the injured victim, several vehicles in the parking lot were damaged."

Lucci was not on the scene when the police officers arrived and has not spoken to them since the incident. An investigation into the shooting is currently underway.

Lucci, who is the ex-boyfriend of Lil Wayne's daughter Reginae, has not publicly addressed the incident.