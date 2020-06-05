Sylvester Stallone finds it Lucky The original plan of the ice skating scene for & # 39; Rocky & # 39; Was discarded

Chartoff-Winkler Productions

The director of & # 39; 40 Years of Rocky: The Birth of a Classic & # 39 ;, Derek Wayne Johnson, admits that there were several things that surprised him about the making of the iconic 1976 film.

Sylvester Stallone He is glad that his plans for an ice skating scene in his movie "Rocky" have been fulfilled, because the end result was better than he could have imagined.

The movie star has narrated the new movie "40 Years of Rocky: The Birth of a Classic," which features home videos and behind-the-scenes scenes from the 1976 classic, and in one segment talks about the iconic skating scene he filmed with star Talia shire, revealing that it would have been very different if he had gotten away with it.

"I had written this scene for 300 extras," he explains. "Adrian (Shire's character) was supposed to be brought out on the ice by this amazing ice skater and he's bragging and Rocky is kind of humiliated. Then I get into some kind of fight with the guy (like Rocky)."

"I appeared on the set and they told me: 'We've had to cut the extras a little …' And it was for no one without warnings. I had to rewrite it with just the two of us on the ice and since I can't skate on ice, Rocky runs alongside her. She wasn't exactly Ice Cap either! It reflected that neither of them was very elegant in life, but together they fit together perfectly. being 1000 times better than if there had been a huge crowd, so I was very lucky that day. "

Meanwhile, the documentary's new director, Derek Wayne Johnson, admits that there were several things that surprised him about the making of the 1976 film, including the fact that filmmaker John Avildsen had to film a pivotal boxing match around a beauty contest.

"In the final fight, you find out in our documentary that a beauty contest was scheduled between the shoot," Johnson explains. "So they had to film, wrap, re-organize a beauty pageant, and then do it again the next day. I just thought it was a lot of fun. It's just a low-budget movie at its best."